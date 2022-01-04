S’poreans Raise Funds To Encourage & Support National Shuttler Loh Kean Yew

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew has become a household name after making history as our country’s first badminton world champion.

Despite the incredible feat, Loh apparently did not receive any prize money.

Learning this, Mr Wei Chan, Managing Director of Pine Garden’s Cake and a badminton enthusiast himself, started a fundraising campaign to encourage Loh to pursue his aspirations.

To date, the campaign has raised over $78,000. This is in addition to the $50,000 reward that 5 business leaders had earlier raised for Loh.

Campaign started by Pine Garden’s Cake director

On Sunday (2 Jan), Mr Chan started a campaign titled ‘Loh Kean Yew Encouragement Fund’.

He shared that he himself has been an avid badminton player since the tender age of 10.

Mr Chan went on to represent Victoria School, Victoria Junior College, the Republic of Singapore Navy, and badminton clubs.

He continued that having gone through rigorous training, he knows the amount of hard work, perseverance, and tenacity it took for Loh to emerge champion.

So when he found out that Loh did not receive any prize money for winning the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships, he decided to start the encouragement fund.

Mr Chan said he felt compelled to do so to thank Loh for what he achieved for himself and Singapore.

He also hopes the money raised will encourage Loh’s badminton dreams.

Over $78K raised to support Loh Kean Yew

Just 3 days into the campaign, over $80,000 has already been raised by nearly 200 donors, with donations ranging from $1-$5,000

One especially generous member of the public, who claims to be a former national badminton player, made a generous donation of $50,000.

Many donors also left encouraging messages for Loh, saying he has shown what it means to be a true champion.

This donor thanked Loh for bringing Singapore to the global stage, demonstrating that no dream is too far.

Some also shared that they hope their contributions will free the shuttler from financial concerns so he can focus on his training.

Business leaders raise $50K in support

Besides the public fundraiser, Mr Chan, together with 4 other business leaders, also raised $50,000 to support the national shuttler.

The business leaders include,

Mr Ang Kiam Meng, CEO of Jumbo group

Mr Daryl Neo, CEO of DC Frontiers

Ms Dora Hoan, CEO of Best World International

Mr Eugene Ang, managing director of JK Technology

The initiative was also spearheaded by Mr Chan to motivate Loh in his sporting pursuits.

Speaking to The Business Times, Mr Chan said he hopes the funds will be a catalyst for Loh to continue to pursue his dreams but also to show budding badminton players what’s truly possible.

Encouraging to see Singaporeans rally behind him

Loh Kean Yew’s achievements in the past year have certainly been one for the books.

It is encouraging to see Singaporeans rally behind our national athletes and support them not just in spirit, but also through their actions.

If you’d like to contribute and show your support to Loh, you may do so here.

