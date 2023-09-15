Long Queue For Handbags At The Paper Bunny Ngee Ann City, Some Wait 6 Hours

Long Queue Forms At Mall In Orchard As The Paper Bunny Launches Range Of Handbags On 13 Sep

If there’s one thing we know about Singaporeans, it’s that we’re willing to queue for the things we want.

The most recent must-have items in town were handbags from local brand The Paper Bunny.

They were so desired that people were willing to brave long queues outside their outlet in Ngee Ann City for a chance to snag them.

The wait was estimated to be up to six hours.

The Paper Bunny announces launch on 13 Sep

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (12 Sep), The Paper Bunny announced a big launch at their store in Basement 2 of Ngee Ann City, as well as online.

The full range of their new Mini Puffer Swing would be available to the public at 10am on Wednesday (13 Sep).

The small, puffy bags come in nine colours, including black, pink and lemon yellow. According to their website, they cost S$55 each.

Besides the Mini Puffer Swing, new stocks of two other popular ranges — the Puffer Swing and Puffer Shopper — would be on sale.

The Puffer Swing costs S$59 while the Puffer Shopper costs S$65.

Long queue outside The Paper Bunny at 8.35am

As early as 8.35am on Wednesday, a queue had already formed outside The Paper Bunny in Ngee Ann City, according to a post on X by SG preorder.

After the store opened, customers were given digital queue numbers that conveniently told them how many people were in front of them and estimated how long they would have to wait with hundreds in queue.

The Paper Bunny also helpfully updated customers over Instagram on availability at their store as stocks started running out.

Despite the virtual queue, a long in-person queue formed outside the store anyway — as people queued up to get their digital queue numbers.

Customer waited 5 hours to get in

A TikTok user posted that she joined the virtual queue at 11.16am and already found 287 people in front of her. She was also told that the wait would be about two hours.

To pass the time, she had lunch, did some work and even waited around on a bench.

In the end, she ended up waiting almost five hours, her turn to enter the store finally coming at 4.12pm.

Up to 6 hours’ waiting time estimated, queue closes

Worse was to come for those who arrived after her, however.

At 1.53pm, The Paper Bunny estimated the waiting time to be up to six hours.

Those who hadn’t obtained a digital queue number at this point were informed that they might not be able to enter the store on that day.

Due to “overwhelming response”, they decided to close the queue by 2.30pm — 4.5 hours after opening — to allow those in the queue to get their items.

Soon, the queue duly closed till further notice.

Bags still available online

Customers who didn’t manage to get their bags on Wednesday shouldn’t be too disheartened, as they can buy them online.

As of Friday (15 Sep) night, six out of nine colours of the Mini Puffer Swing were not sold out yet on The Paper Bunny’s website.

However, the Puffer Swing and Puffer Shopper were sold out in all colours.

Unsurprisingly, many listings of the Mini Puffer Swing have since popped up on Carousell.

While most of the listings sold the bag at cost price or a little more, some of them offered it at prices of up to S$80 each.

The Paper Bunny launch on 5 July also drew long queue

This wasn’t the first time The Paper Bunny handbags have attracted a queue.

A previous launch on 5 July also drew a long queue outside their Ngee Ann City store.

At the time, The Paper Bunny was staging their “biggest” puffer drop to date, with 10 colours each of the Puffer Swing and Puffer Shopper releasing on that day.

As long as the queues are orderly and don’t inconvenience other members of the public, we wish fans all the best in their quest.

