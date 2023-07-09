Lorry Crashes Into Several Motorcycles On SLE, 5 Riders Sent To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lorry Collides With Several Motorcycles After Losing Control & Skidding On SLE

On Thursday (6 July) morning, a lorry crashed into a car and several motorcycles on the SLE.

The vehicle had lost control while travelling down the expressway, skidding prior to the collision.

As a result, authorities had to convey five motorcyclists to the hospital.

Police have confirmed that they received a report on the incident.

Lorry skids & crashes into 5 motorcycles

A netizen posted footage of the incident to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Admin on Facebook, stating that it occurred on 6 July at around 8.16am.

The caption states that the lorry had skidded on lane 2 of the SLE before crashing into multiple motorcycles.

The video starts by showing two riders helping a third motorcyclist, who seems to have sustained injuries, towards the roadside.

A few motorcyclists have gathered in the area, with debris from damaged vehicles all around them.

Authorities send five motorcyclists to hospital

The next part of the clip then moves on to show the collision.

Travelling in the middle of the SLE, a lorry swerves to the right, crashing into a group of motorcyclists.

Other riders get caught up in the collision, falling to the ground.

Shortly after the incident, a netizen passed by the scene and sent an image of its aftermath to Shin Min Daily News.

In the image, several riders sat by the roadside while waiting for rescue. Two of them had sustained visible injuries, bleeding from cuts to their feet.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received an alert about a road traffic accident at about 8.20am on 6 July.

It occurred along SLE towards BKE, before Lentor Avenue Exit. Upon arriving at the scene, SCDF conveyed five persons to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they received a report regarding the incident.

