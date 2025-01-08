CCK MP Low Yen Ling responds to alleged ‘harassment’ of PSP members by PAP supporters

MP Low Yen Ling responds to alleged ‘harassment’ of PSP members

Ms Low Yen Ling, Member of Parliament (MP), Chua Chu Kang (CCK) GRC, has responded to allegations by a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member that they were ‘harassed’ by People’s Action Party (PAP) supporters during a walkabout on 4 Jan.

“I have asked my volunteers on what actually happened. It is clear that PSP has twisted the truth and has given an untrue picture of what happened,” said Ms Low in a Facebook post on 8 Jan.

According to her, these untrue accounts have led to ‘doxxing and considerable distress’ to her volunteers.

MP of Chua Chu Kang shares account of incident

According to Ms Low, at around 3pm on 4 Jan, a group of PAP volunteers began their regular outreach activities, engaging with residents at Goodview Gardens estate.

At 4pm, they encountered male PSP members from a nearby void deck where female PAP volunteers were stationed.

The group was later joined by more PSP members, who began walking around the estate.

One of the PAP volunteers, referred to as Male Volunteer 1 by Miss Low, was exiting the lift when a PSP member allegedly stopped him.

PSP member allegedly slapped PAP volunteer

This PSP member was soon joined by two other male PSP members inside the lift. One of them proceeded to intimidate Male Volunteer 1, slapping him twice. He was slapped once in the lift and again in the corridor.

Male Volunteer 1 was also allegedly subjected to insults and derogatory language.

Later that afternoon, Miss Low shared that another team member, Male Volunteer 2, was also taunted by the same male PSP member who had previously slapped Male Volunteer 1.

Male Volunteer 2 then used his phone to record the PSP member’s actions and insults.

Some female PAP volunteers allegedly fell victim to doxxing

“Around 4pm, as a group of our female PAP volunteers continued engaging with residents in the estate, they noticed PSP members recording their actions. In response, the volunteers also began recording the PSP members,” said Miss Low.

She continued: “Around 5:30pm, our team of PAP volunteers came across the PSP members again at the sheltered walkway while heading to a nearby coffeeshop. The PSP members shouted at and taunted them, even taking a photo of them.”

She went on to share that some female PAP volunteers who appeared in the wefies have fallen victim to doxxing.

Miss Low ended the post by saying that the PAP Bukit Gombak team remains dedicated to focusing on the needs of residents in their estate.

Tan Cheng Bock weighs in on incident

PSP chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock has also commented on the incident via his Facebook on 8 Jan.

Dr Tan reiterated the alleged harassment experienced by PSP volunteers and shared that the worst incident involved a man in black physically intimidating a PSP female volunteer by filming her up close. He supplemented the post with a photo and a video of the incident.

He said: ‘Political disagreements will always exist, but we can always be civil. Everyone should have a chance to put their case forward so that Singaporeans can consider their options. However, to physically bully and intimidate someone you disagree with – this is totally unacceptable.”

He also shared that he will support his hardworking volunteers by visiting Choa Chu Kang GRC with them this weekend.

