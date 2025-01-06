‘Such unprofessional behaviour’: PSP member alleges ‘harassment’ by PAP supporters at Choa Chu Kang walkabout

PSP member S Nallakaruppan claims PAP supporters displayed ‘unprofessional behaviour’ during Choa Chu Kang walkabout

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member S Nallakaruppan has accused supporters of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of “unprofessional behaviour” during a recent walkabout in Choa Chu Kang GRC.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (4 Jan), Mr Nallakaruppan described an alleged encounter at Goodview Gardens in Bukit Gombak earlier that day, where he and his team were distributing flyers and greeting residents for the New Year.

Allegations of outreach interference by PAP supporters

According to Mr Nallakaruppan, the event was disrupted by individuals he identified as “PAP members”, who followed the PSP team closely while conducting their own outreach efforts.

The PSP team reportedly requested that the PAP supporters focus their efforts on different blocks or units.

However, the latter allegedly refused, asserting that the area was “their territory” and that they had the “right” to accompany the PSP team.

Calling the behaviour “unprofessional,” Mr Nallakaruppan stated that his team chose to avoid confrontation and continued their outreach.

Photos shared on his Facebook post showed the PSP team posing for pictures, with several individuals in white seen in the background striking what appeared to be irreverent poses.

PAP supporters start taking photos of PSP team

Mr Nallakaruppan further alleged that the PAP supporters escalated matters by taking photos and videos of the PSP team despite requests to stop.

“We politely told them not to do so but they still carried on with such unprofessional behaviour,” Mr Nallakaruppan said in his post.

He also claimed the PAP supporters followed the PSP team to the carpark, possibly intending to photograph their vehicles.

Calling this “the straw that broke the camel’s back”, Mr Nallakaruppan said he threatened to report the PAP supporters to the police, labelling their actions as “blatant stalking” and “harassment”.

‘A sad day for Democracy in Singapore’

Mr Nallakaruppan went on to allege that this was not an isolated incident, citing a similar episode in November last year at Hillview Landed Estate, also part of Choa Chu Kang GRC.

“We thought it was a one-off incident [and] let it pass,” he said. “However, if it’s one of PAP’s tactics to systematically harass Alternative Party Members, it’s a sad day for Democracy in Singapore.”

He added that the PSP aims to give Singaporeans the freedom to elect representatives they feel can best serve them, “fair [and] square”.

Before concluding his post, Mr Nallakaruppan called on the PAP to refrain from such behaviour, urging them not to harass PSP members who are simply trying to “sincerely connect” with residents of Choa Chu Kang GRC.

MS News has reached out to the PAP for comment.

Featured image adapted from S Nallakaruppan on Facebook.