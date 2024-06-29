7 MPs from both PAP & WP attend Pink Dot, PSP members also show up

4 PAP MPs, 3 WP MPs & 4 PSP members attend Pink Dot 16

A number of members of Parliament (MPs) from both the ruling and opposition parties attended Pink Dot 16 on Saturday (29 June).

This included politicians from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) too, according to posts on Pink Dot’s social media.

4 PAP MPs attend Pink Dot

A total of four MPs from the People’s Action Party (PAP) were spotted. They were:

1.. Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Eric Chua, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

2. Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan

3. Another Nee Soon GRC MP, Mr Derrick Goh.

4. Lastly, Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Darryl David was also seen.

Mr Chua and Mr Goh also attended last year’s Pink Dot.

Mr Chua told TODAY Online that his mission is to serve the people. The “people” in today’s terms in Singapore is a very pluralistic one, he said, adding,

We need to look at different sectors that need to be engaged and continue the communications with each of the sectors.

Mr David, who once was an actor and game show host, said he attended Pink Dot as he “welcomes diversity”. He has worked with people from “different backgrounds, different lifestyles, different preferences… different ways of living”, he was also quoted as saying.

3 WP MPs also attend Pink Dot

Besides the ruling party, Workers’ Party (WP) MPs also made an appearance at the event.

The party was represented by all three Sengkang GRC MPs — Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Chua Kheng Wee and Dr Jamus Lim.

This was not the first Pink Dot for the three of them, as Ms He and Mr Chua Kheng Wee also came last year, while Dr Lim was seen in 2022.

PSP members were there too

Besides MPs who’re currently in Parliament, Pink Dot was graced by opposition politicians from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

In a Facebook post that evening, PSP said deputy organising secretary Jeffrey Khoo and assistant treasurer Lim Cher Hong went to the event, along with two members of the PSP’s youth wing.

The party said that LGBTQ Singaporeans “continue to face discrimination in the workplace and bullying at school” even after the repeal of Section 377A, adding,

Everyone is different and we should all have mutual respect for each other. We may disagree on things but it is more important to focus on common grounds rather than our differences.

Last year, PSP Secretary-General Hazel Poa, who is a Non-Constituency MP, attended the event.

The first time a Singapore MP was officially seen at Pink Dot was in 2022, when Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek and Dr Lim both made appearances.

This year’s Pink Dot had the word ‘Equality’

The event’s climax was the formation of the Pink Dot with torches and umbrellas.

This year, the Pink Dot spelt out the word, “Equality”.

The organisers thanked attendees for turning out tonight and said they were “supporting a Singapore where no one is left behind”.

