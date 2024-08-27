Man in M’sia dies after men attack him with machetes at barbershop & chase him to hospital 

Man dies after masked men him with machetes on 25 Aug

On Sunday (25 Aug), a man in his 20s was viciously hacked to death in Malacca.

Prior to that, the group of masked men ambushed and attacked the victim at a local barbershop using machetes.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the 24-year-old victim was chased by the group of on Sunday (25 Aug) night.

After the attack, the injured victim phoned his 22-year-old brother for help, who rushed to the scene and ferried the victim to the hospital.

Unbeknownst to them, the group of masked assailants followed them to the hospital and prevented them from seeking help at the emergency unit.

At the hospital, the group continued their attack, allegedly smashing the windscreen of the car with weapons.

While trying to drive away, the victim’s brother lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an ambulance.

Upon shaking them off, the victim’s brother sought safety at a police headquarters and lodged a report.

3 arrested for suspected involvement

The police confirmed that three youths — aged 21, 22, and 23 – were arrested for their suspected involvement in the incident.

The motive behind the murder is still unclear.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 2 M’sian teen motorcyclists die after attempting stunts at high speed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Canva, for illustration purposes only.