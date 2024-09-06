MacPherson HDB ‘backyards’ spark complaints, residents say canopy shields them from high-rise litter

Ground-floor residents at Circuit Road HDB blocks create makeshift ‘backyards’

Residents of several HDB blocks along Circuit Road have transformed the back corridors of their ground-floor units into makeshift ‘backyards’ — much to the chagrin of some.

According to Shin Min Daily News, members of the public have lodged complaints about these modifications, claiming they are illegal and potentially hazardous.

When a reporter from the Chinese daily visited the site, they found that at least eight blocks — 47, 48, 49, 50, 57, 58, 59, and 60 — had units with these improvised backyards, each sheltered by large canopies.

‘Backyards’ used as extra storage space

While some homeowners opted for basic tarps, others took it up a notch, constructing more elaborate canopies using sturdier materials.

One resident even fenced off their ‘backyard’ with a small wooden barrier and added bamboo roller blinds for a touch of privacy.

These makeshift yards have become handy storage areas, cluttered with a variety of items, including clothes racks, chairs, bicycles, and even washing machines.

Despite multiple complaints, including at least five reports to the town council from an anonymous resident, little has been done to address the situation.

Residents say canopy shields them from high-rise litter

Mr Ajib (transliterated from Mandarin), who resides in a ground-floor unit at Block 50, told Shin Min Daily News that the canopy was already there when he purchased his resale flat six years ago.

“I didn’t think much of it at the time,” the 49-year-old explained. “The property agent didn’t mention it was illegal, and we saw that our neighbours had put up canopies, too.”

He placed a washing machine and a cabinet under his canopy but avoids spending time there due to safety concerns.

One of his neighbours had warned him that someone once threw a knife from a high floor, which worried him, especially since his young grandson visits occasionally.

Another resident, 75-year-old Mr Lin, revealed that he built his ‘backyard’ canopy when he moved in 27 years ago.

He noted that high-rise littering is a persistent issue in the neighbourhood.

“There was even an incident where faeces wrapped in tissue were tossed down,” he said. “The canopy is there to protect my family and me from being hit.”

Cigarette butts also frequently fall from above, burning holes in the tarp, which requires frequent replacement.

Mr Lin also argued that the original cover above his unit’s back door was insufficient to block out the elements.

Rainwater often splashed onto the door, causing the wood to swell and the iron gate to rust.

Additionally, clothes hung outside to dry remained damp. Given these issues, he felt he had no choice but to install the canopy.

Authorities inspect & fine homeowners

In the past two months, authorities have conducted inspections in the area, resulting in fines for some homeowners.

However, Mr Ajib clarified that the fines were not directly related to the makeshift ‘backyards’.

He was fined S$100 for having too many items in the corridor, and a few weeks later, another S$200 for keeping his washing machine outside.

Despite his attempts to appeal, he was unsuccessful and eventually moved the appliance and other items inside.

Mr Lin admitted that over the years, authorities have repeatedly instructed him to take down the canopy.

During the most recent inspection, however, they simply told him he couldn’t keep his bicycles near the back door.

Setting aside questions of legality, a 25-year-old member of the public, Mr Wang, commented that the canopies look messy and unsightly, suggesting that greater uniformity would be an improvement.

