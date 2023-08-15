Maggot Allegedly Found In Bergedil From Bedok Mall Crave Nasi Lemak, Netizens Share Similar Encounters

Maggot Seemingly Found Embedded In Bergedil From Crave Nasi Lemak

Imagine yourself sitting at your table, ready to tuck into a hearty serving of nasi lemak after a long day at work. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

However, for one person in Singapore, what ought to be a satisfying dinner turned out to be a horrifying experience.

Allegedly, he found a maggot inside the bergedil that came with their Nasi Lemak from a Crave outlet in Bedok.

The affected person took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to express his displeasure towards this incident.

As a result, a few other users recounted similar experiences they purportedly faced at other outlets.

Bergedil from Crave Nasi Lemak Bedok Mall apparently contains maggot

On Tuesday (15 Aug), a user by the name of Hayden Goh shared his experience in a post on the Facebook group.

He wrote, “Bought two packs of Nasi Lemak from CRAVE Nasi Lemak at Bedok Mall for dinner around 7.40pm. Look at what I found in the bergedil from one of the packs.”

The post included photographs showing the receipt of the purchase, and what appears to be a maggot in the bergedil from Crave.

Additionally, there was a video of someone poking at the insect with a plastic fork.

According to the receipt, he visited the Crave Nasi Lemak outlet at Bedok Mall on Monday (14 Aug), at 7.43pm. He had purchased two sets of nasi lemak. One of the meals had additional sides, which includes a bergedil.

Franchise company & SFA alerted

Speaking to MS News, Mr Goh said he had alerted Kiosks Collective, the company that runs Crave, about the incident.

The company reportedly told Mr Goh that they would investigate the incident and the Bedok Mall outlet.

They then got him to submit a formal feedback via an online form. However, there was no mention of compensation.

In addition, the user also contacted the Singapore Food Agency regarding the incident and provided information to them.

Netizens share similar encounters at other outlets

Unfortunately, it seems like this might not be an isolated incident. Other members of the Facebook group shared similar encounters they allegedly faced at other Crave outlets across the country.

One user claimed to have spotted a cockroach at the Tampines Hub outlet. However, the staff at the outlet did not pay any mind to it.

Similarly, another user wrote that this also happened at the Sun Plaza branch.

MS News has reached out to Kiosks Collective for comment.

This isn’t the first time maggots have appeared in meals. In May, a Subway customer found maggots in a hot chocolate drink from an outlet in Bedok.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Complaint Singapore on Facebook