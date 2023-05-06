Subway Customer Allegedly Finds Maggots In Hot Chocolate From Bedok Outlet, No Concerns Found At Restaurant

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Customer Discovers Maggots In Hot Chocolate From Subway Bedok

It’s never pleasant to encounter creepy crawlies, especially when you least expect it.

Recently, a customer allegedly found clusters of maggots floating in her hot chocolate drinks from a Subway outlet in Bedok.

However, a check of the outlet by the Singapore Food Authority (SFA) confirmed that there was no cause for concern. The restaurant has also resolved the matter with the customer.

Subway Bedok customer likens maggots to Pokémon Kakuna

The customer brought attention to the issue through a Facebook post on 29 Apr.

Unlike the usual forms of complaint, the OP injected some personal humour in her post.

Tagging the Subway Singapore Facebook page, she thanked the restaurant for including “extra protein” in the hot chocolate.

The OP then likened the “black/brown dots” to “chocolate bits” and the “white dots” to the Pokémon Kakuna.

In the attached photos, clusters of white and black dots can be seen floating on the surface of both drinks.

Some of the black ‘dots’ also appeared stuck to the cups’ inner walls.

Bravely enough, the OP fished out one of the floating maggots.

About the size of a rice grain, the insect does appear to resemble the Pokémon Kakuna in terms of its shape and the two black dots that could be its eyes.

Restaurant has settled maggots issue with guest

In response to MS News queries, a Subway spokesperson said the restaurant and its network of franchisees “take health and food safety extremely seriously”,

All Subway restaurants in Singapore are required to adhere to the strict standards set by the SFA.

Additionally, the restaurant shared that officers from SFA had paid the Bedok outlet a visit.

However, they reportedly found “no cause for concern” when they checked the premises.

Subway also confirmed that the restaurant has settled the matter with the customer.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.