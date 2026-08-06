Everything to know about Maju Forest before HDB development begins, including its rare wildlife inhabitants

Everything you need to know about Maju Forest

Despite the popularity of several recent petitions, the Singapore government is proceeding with plans to redevelop Sunset Way and Gillman Barracks.

To do so, areas in Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks have to be cleared for housing development. It is proposed that 15 hectares of Maju Forest’s 23 hectares will be cleared for public housing.

Before the clearing and HDB development plans commences, here is everything you should know about one of Singapore’s mature secondary forests, Maju Forest.

1. Maju forest was once a grassland

To understand the full significance of Maju Forest to Singapore, we first need to go back in time.

Though records suggest that the site was likely a plantation in 1914, it was predominantly covered by grassland by 1950.

An environmental impact study from 2022 said that the area was likely cleared before that.

Maju Forest and the neighbouring Clementi Forest would be affected by the development and operations of the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway by the 1960s.

In 1963, the Jurong Line of the KTM railway was incorporated — beginning in Clementi forest and cutting through the valley in the southern section of Maju Forest.

However, both these forests matured into abandoned-land forest between 1975 and 2005, after railway operations tapered off in the 1990s.

Since then, Maju Forest has become more than just a patch of trees — it is now home to 286 plant and 113 animal species.

2. Sunda pangolin is among the forest’s current residents

Among Maju Forest’s most famous long-time residents is the iconic Sunda pangolin.

The nocturnal animal has a lifespan of about seven years in the wild, and mainly feeds off ants and termites.

What may be surprising to most people is that the pangolin is actually a confident swimmer. It uses its long, flexible tails to move forward smoothly underwater.

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The Sunda pangolin is the most heavily trafficked mammal in the illegal wildlife trade. Since 2014, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) has classified the Sunda pangolin as a critically-endangered animal.

The Singapore Red Data Book has also listed the animal as ‘Critically Endangered’ in 2024.

In Singapore, the biggest threats the Sunda pangolin face are habitat loss and vehicle collisions, especially during nighttime when they find food or move to new places.

The animal also only gives birth to one to two offspring per year.

3. Straw-headed bulbul also calls Maju Forest home

Known for its melodious calls, the straw-headed bulbul is a songbird that can be found perching on tree branches in Maju Forest.

It is the largest bird in the bulbul family, with a distinctive straw-yellow crown, blackish eye-strip and a strong back submoustachial streak.

Visitors might be able to spot it in near forest edges or water bodies, where it tends to reside.

It is typically found in a small family group of three to six, sometimes singing in a duet or a group chorus.

For sustenance, it eats berries, figs and exotic palm fruits by foraging on the ground.

Prized for its singing ability, it is a highly sought-after species by bird enthusiasts in Southeast Asia. Once widespread, the relentless trapping has caused it to disappear in Java, Thailand, and possibly Sumatra.

Globally, there are between 600 to 1,700 wild straw-headed bulbul. 200 to 500 of them can be found in Singapore, including Maju Forest.

However, due to the illegal songbird trade, the straw-headed bulbul is now a critically-endangered species.

4. Oriental whip snake and macaque co-exist in forest

The Ahaetulla prasina, more commonly known as the Oriental whip snake, is one of the reptiles found within Maju Forest.

This elegant snake has a broad but refined head with small eyes. It often resembles vines draped across branches.

Although mildly venomous, it is quite shy and prefers to slide away into the undergrowth. It is best to avoid disturbing it.

While it camouflages itself seamlessly into the natural flora, the snake is arboreal, staying off ground in places such as low branches, shrubs and small trees.

It inhabits forest edge, scrublands and gardens, and is also one of the more commonly sighted species in Singapore.

Maju Forest is also home to Singapore’s only native monkey species, the long-tailed macaques.

As a forest fringe animal, it explores its immediate surrounds to explore and forage for food. Their natural diet consists of leaves, insects, flowers and fruits, and occasionally crabs.

While long-tailed macaques are a sociable animal, it is highly advised to not engage with them, such as feeding them or staring right into their eyes.

They can be aggressive to humans and attack if they feel threatened.

According to a 2012 study by NParks, there are about 2,000 long-tailed macaques in Singapore.

5. Forest acts as a wildlife corridor

Apart from being home to hundreds of flora and fauna, Maju Forest also acts as an important ecological corridor for the animals.

It connects Clementi Forest and the Rail Corridor, allowing animals to travel safely through the green spaces.

Moreover, it helps link the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve to the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

Home to a natural freshwater stream, Maju Forest serves as one of the more ecologically valuable secondary forests in Singapore.

Like other mature forests, Maju Forest also helps to absorb carbon, cool surrounding neighbourhoods and reduce surface runoff during heavy storms.

Government addresses public feedback

On 4 Aug, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) addressed the public’s response to the development for Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest.

Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said that the proposed plans for the redevelopment of Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way have not been finalised.

Tan states that the government will continue to engage the public after the formal consultation period ends on 6 Aug.

“We must be honest with Singaporeans about the choices before us, listen carefully to their views and improve our plans wherever we can,” he said.

“And after weighing all these different considerations, the government must decide in the best interests of Singapore and Singaporeans.”

Also read: Petitions to save Gillman & Maju forests gain over 30K signatures amid major housing plans

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Featured image adapted from Birds of Singapore, Prashanta Kumar Mohanty on Facebook and @brice.li.12 on Instagram.