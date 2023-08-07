M’sia Woman Dies After Getting Infection From Breast Enhancement Procedure, She Visited Unlicensed Beautician

Young Malaysian Mother Dies After Infection From Breast Enhancement Injection

People who aren’t satisfied with their natural appearance may sometimes turn to cosmetic procedures to enhance their looks.

However, one must take care only to seek out licensed professionals to avoid any unwanted consequences.

Unfortunately, a young mother in Malaysia lost her life after undergoing a breast enhancement procedure from an unlicensed aesthetician.

The injection apparently caused an infection and severe pain in her chest, back, and legs.

She tragically passed four days after the procedure.

Deceased intended to only get facial treatment

According to China Press, the deceased is 29-year-old Chen Wei Shan (transliterated from Mandarin) from Batu Pahat, Johor.

She moved to Taman Perling, Johor after she got married.

On Saturday (29 July), Ms Chen travelled to Mutiara Rini, a suburb in Skudai, Johor.

She was apparently there to receive a facial treatment from a self-proclaimed aesthetician.

While she was there, the aesthetician convinced her to get a hyaluronic acid breast enhancement injection.

Ms Chen agreed to go ahead with the procedure.

However, she did not expect the severe chest pains that followed the injection when she got home that day.

Started feeling chest pains after injection, intensified the next day

Her husband, 35-year-old businessman Mr Huang (transliterated from Mandarin) told China Press that his wife had only intended to get a facial treatment.

He said that Ms Chen started feeling dizzy and had chest pains after the injection, but she paid the symptoms no mind as she thought they were normal.

That night, she could still go to bed as per usual. But at around 12pm the next day (30 July), her chest pains intensified, so she went to a nearby clinic for treatment.

At the clinic, the doctor found that she had high levels of anaesthesia and other substances in her body, which put her in a precarious situation.

Died from infection 4 days after breast enhancement procedure

Ms Chen’s condition did not improve, so at around 7pm, she was conveyed to a private hospital in Iskandar Puteri.

By Tuesday (1 Aug), the pain had spread to her back and legs, causing her to be unable to walk.

Things continued to get worse and doctors transferred her to the intensive care unit at 5am on Wednesday (2 Aug).

Unfortunately, the young mother passed away at 7.04am.

Preliminary autopsy results later showed that the deceased’s chest was full of bacteria, China Press noted.

As such, Ms Chen is suspected to have died of a severe bacterial infection, but a detailed cause of death is still pending.

Ms Chen leaves behind her husband and two sons, aged 12 and nine.

