Woman Allegedly Performs Unlicensed Cosmetic Surgeries In River Valley Apartment, Faces Up To 1 Year’s Jail

Malaysian Woman Charged With Performing Cosmetic Surgeries Without Medical Licence

A 32-year-old woman was charged on Tuesday (6 Dec) for allegedly performing cosmetic surgeries without a proper medical licence.

Tan Xinyu faces four charges of violating the Medical Registration Act.

She performed nose and cheek thread lifts as well as double eyelid procedures at a River Valley walk-up apartment unit on 27 and 28 Jul.

However, Tan has denied that she did anything wrong.

Woman receives 4 charges for allegedly performing cosmetic surgeries

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Malaysian was charged in court yesterday (6 Dec). Her social media accounts state that she’s a beauty salon owner in Malaysia.

Here in Singapore, however, she reportedly conducted cosmetic procedures on a total of four people in a River Valley Road apartment.

Prosecutors sought an adjournment application, declaring that they require time to prepare the case as well as other documents.

In the meantime, they said that the authorities will proceed with two charges.

The court did not mention the number of customers Tan had performed cosmetic surgery on, nor the amount she charged them.

However, they will purportedly seek a short prison sentence.

For now, the judge has supposedly approved the application and set the next hearing date for 20 Dec 2022.

Claims she did nothing wrong

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (6 Dec), Tan vehemently denied that she had committed any wrongdoing.

Confirming her current detention in Singapore, she blamed the situation on bad fortune.

She wrote, “The crux of the issue is that I’m not a doctor! But my customers knew that (and were satisfied with my work)!”

Tan maintained that she had not done anything wrong and did not “mess up anyone’s faces”.

She also apologised for keeping her customers in the dark about her situation and assured them that she will return soon.

While she did not mention her destination, her post seemed to imply that she will return to Malaysia after settling her affairs in Singapore.

If convicted, Tan faces up to a S$100,000 fine per charge, jail time of up to 12 months, or both.

In a previous case in May 2021, Malaysian Tan Shu Min, 26, was jailed for 10 weeks and fined S$5,500 for carrying out cosmetic surgeries in Singapore without a licence.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Sam Moghadam Khamseh on Unsplash.