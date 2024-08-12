M’sia flag spotted hanging outside HDB unit among S’pore flags, can face up to S$500 fine

HDB owner risks a fine of up to $500 for displaying Malaysia flag

In a Reddit post uploaded on Sunday (11 Aug), a Malaysia flag was spotted hanging outside a ground-floor HDB unit.

Posted with the caption “Celebrate together?”, the photo shows an HDB unit that is seemingly displaying the flags of both Singapore and Malaysia, with each flag hanging under a windowsill.

In contrast, the HDB units above it only display the Singapore flag, presumably in celebration of the nation’s 59th birthday.

The OP of the Reddit post has since been suspended.

Netizens express their concerns over incident

Reddit users took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the incident.

One netizen jokingly commented that hanging out both Singapore and Malaysia flags is akin to companies celebrating the birthdays of employees born in the same month on a single day.

As it happens, the national day of Malaysia falls on 31 Aug, just about 3 weeks after Singapore’s National Day, which is on 9 Aug.

However, other commenters were quick to point out that the display of the Malaysia flag is illegal and hope that the owner of the unit is made aware of the situation before they are punished by the law.

One netizen even attested to the ‘power of Reddit’ after a man-made sauna was dismantled by authorities after it had been posted on Reddit.

Faces up to $500 fine for the display

According to the Foreign National Emblems Act 1949, displaying foreign emblems, which include flags, is strictly prohibited in Singapore.

Individuals who display foreign emblems may face up to a S$500 fine, an imprisonment term of up to 6 months, or both.

MS News has tried to reach out to the OP of the Reddit post. However, the account has since been suspended.

Also read: Redditor calls out scarce flag display on HDB flat during National Day period, others voluntarily show their patriotism

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.