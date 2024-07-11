Man from M’sia becomes hostage in Myanmar after friend allegedly drugs him in Thailand

Man held hostage after friend of 10 years betrays him

A man in Malaysia was pleasantly surprised when his friend of 10 years — whom he had not heard from in a while — invited him on a trip to Bangkok.

The latter had even offered to pay for the trip. The deal was so enticing that he agreed to what was supposed to be a holiday and a trip to “attend a religious ritual”.

Unfortunately, the trip was merely a ploy that led to him getting kidnapped and ransomed for RM50,000 (S$14,375).

Man meets friend in Bangkok, becomes hostage in Myanmar

New Straits Times (NST) reported that the incident happened some time in May.

The 37-year-old man — known as Law — spoke to the press at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) when he returned to Malaysia on 9 July.

In the press conference, he recounted his experience starting from when he met his friend at the Bangkok airport.

Upon reaching the Bangkok airport, Law got into a car with his friend.

He then passed out after drinking some water that his friend provided, and subsequently woke up on a boat.

Law would later find out that he was taken to Mae Sot in Myanmar. This was where he was tortured and held captive for two months.

Law sustained injuries to his arms, neck, and legs after being cut and beaten with sticks and metal rods.

He also noted that he was far from the only victim detained at the location.

According to NST, there were four hostages from China and another Malaysian.

Man was rescued by the Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation

Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim said that Law was a victim of a scam syndicate.

The syndicate had asked Law’s family in Malaysia for RM50,000 (S$14,375).

Although the details are unclear, Law said that he was assisted by a soldier from Myanmar who could speak Bahasa Malaysia.

The soldier protected him for two weeks before Law was brought home by the MHO.

“I want to remind everyone [Malaysians] not to easily trust anyone, even close friends because anyone can be deceived. Only family can truly be trusted,” said Law’s wife.

Featured image adapted from Harapandaily on Facebook.