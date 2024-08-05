Malaysia demands apology from Meta for removing PM Anwar’s Facebook posts & blocking livestream of rally

Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia summons Meta, expresses dismay

The Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office has demanded an apology from Meta, the parent company of American social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

It comes after Meta removed Facebook posts uploaded by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The company also blocked the livestream of a rally supporting Palestine.

Malaysia PMO summons Meta on 5 Aug

In a press statement on Monday (5 Aug), ironically released over Facebook, the Media and Strategic Communications Division of the PMO said it summoned Meta for a meeting that day.

Present at the meeting were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Mohamad Salim Fateh Din. It didn’t indicate who represented Meta.

The purpose of the meeting was to “demand an explanation” from Meta.

Malaysia expresses dismay at 2 actions by Meta

During the meeting, the PMO expressed dismay at two actions carried out by Meta.

Firstly, the removal of a number of posts Mr Anwar made expressing his condolences and paying tribute to late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was reportedly killed in Iran on 31 July by a missile that hit a state guesthouse he was staying in.

Secondly, the blocking of a broadcast of the Palestinian Liberation Rally held in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (4 Aug) and livestreamed by news channel Berita RTM on Facebook.

Mr Anwar had attended and spoken at the rally.

Removal of Anwar’s posts ‘discriminatory’ & ‘unjust’: Malaysia PMO

On the removal of Mr Anwar’s posts, the PMO said it views this as “discriminatory, unjust, and a blatant suppression of free expression”, adding,

It is also seen as an affront to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people in their pursuit of justice and human rights.

The removal of the posts has also “deeply impacted the people of Malaysia and the global community”, who are “well aware of the suffering of the Palestinian people and the atrocities committed by the Zionist Israeli regime, as recorded in history”, the statement said.

Meta’s “unilateral decision” to censor the content “raises questions about the transparency of (its) content moderation policies”, it added.

PMO demands public apology from Meta

The PMO demanded a public apology from Meta, among “several actions” it requires.

It also wants a “detailed explanation of Meta’s decisions to rectify the matter”.

Meta will issue a press statement regarding the matter, as promised during the meeting, the PMO said.

The company has yet to release this statement.

