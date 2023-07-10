M’sian Mother Allegedly Slaps Grab Driver For Not Detouring For Son To Run Errands

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mother In Malaysia Allegedly Slaps Grab Driver For Refusing To Detour

A female Grab driver in Malaysia accepted a job to send a boy home.

Along the way, the boy’s mother requested for the driver through a phone call to make a stop at a petrol station so the boy can help make a purchase before he gets home.

However, as the route was longer than what the mother paid for, the driver was unable to do so.

That resulted in the mother throwing a tantrum when the driver and her son reached their house. Not only did the mother yell at the driver, she even slapped her in the process.

Apparently, the woman has a criminal record.

Requested Grab driver to take longer route for son to make purchase

The incident allegedly happened in Miri, Malaysia, according to an anonymous post on the ‘MIRI COMMUNITY’ Facebook group. However, it did not specify when exactly the incident took place.

The female Grab driver had accepted a job to send a teenage boy from a coffeeshop back to their home in a rental compound.

While the driver and the boy were on their way, his mother called to request the driver to make a stop at a petrol station so the boy can help buy some items.

However, the female driver was unable to do so as it is a longer route and Grab does not allow such detours.

Mother reportedly refuses to pay fare & slaps Grab driver for not doing what she asked

When the driver and the boy reached his home, the mother allegedly forced her way into the car. She then reportedly demanded that the driver drive her to the petrol station, or she would not pay for the trip.

To avoid more trouble, the driver asked the mother to get out of the car and just leave without paying.

The mother got off the car and reportedly asked other people in the compound to come back her up.

Seeing the situation, the driver took out her phone and started recording a video of what was happening. However, the mother rushed to snatch the phone from the Grab driver, and allegedly slaps her in the process.

Mother allegedly has a criminal record

As the other residents had started to block the one-way road, the female driver called her husband for help.

When her husband got to the location, he tried reasoning with the woman, but she was not having it.

At that point, he had no choice but to call the police.

When police officers arrived, the mother reportedly lied to them saying that she did not evade the Grab fare or block the driver’s way.

The post also alleged that the mother has a prior criminal record.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether any action has been taken against the mother.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.