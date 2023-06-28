GrabFood Uncle Cries After Getting Berated For Being Late, Turns Out It’s A Social Experiment

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

GrabFood Uncle Cries After Being Yelled At For Being Late In Social Experiment

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have become reliant on food delivery services to get our meals.

It is also not uncommon for orders to arrive late, especially during peak hours when riders make multiple deliveries at once. However, what would you do if you saw someone mistreating a rider just because they were late?

A content creator in Malaysia attempts to answer that question in a recent social experiment.

On 26 May, Malaysian YouTuber Leeroy Wong uploaded a 25-minute video to his channel. He set up a social experiment to see if anyone would help a GrabFood deliveryman in distress.

Malaysia social experiment sets up scenario where customers yell at late GrabFood delivery

The scenario involved the GrabFood uncle crying after being berated and yelled at by actors posing as customers for delivering an order late.

Wong ran the experiment several times. Most of the time, members of the public rallied around the GrabFood uncle and even called out the customer for being cruel.

In one instance, the GrabFood uncle repeatedly apologised for being two hours late while the “customer” gave him an earful.

The “customer” then threw some cash at the crying GrabFood uncle and walked away.

Another deliveryman who happened to witness this entire exchange asked the GrabFood uncle what happened.

Upon learning that the “customer” had underpaid the uncle, the real deliveryman asked where the uncle was supposed to deliver the food.

Before he could do anything else, the YouTuber revealed this was just a social experiment.

The real deliveryman seemed visibly relieved, exclaiming he was looking for the customer.

He told the YouTuber while it is understandable to be mad if the food was two hours late, the customer’s behaviour was downright disrespectful.

Netizens expressed sympathy for food delivery rider

A clip of this exchange surfaced on TikTok on 9 June.

The user who reposted the clip added a comment asking people what they would do if it were their father in that situation. He also mentioned that there might be a reason for the delay.

Like this user, many who came across the video expressed sympathy for the GrabFood uncle. They said they felt bad for him and wanted to give him a hug.

Another comment said that how someone treats another person will come back to them eventually.

Thankfully, this is merely a social experiment. However, on some occasions, as seen in Singapore, this scenario is not too far from what has happened in real life.

Thus, this is a timely reminder to be kind to your delivery personnel, even if your order is late.

