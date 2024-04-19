Man’s head and left arm blown off after oil drum in M’sia explodes

Man dies after head and arm blows off in oil drum explosion

A Malaysian man has died after sustaining serious injuries from a hydraulic oil drum explosion on Thursday (18 April).

Reports stated the 37-year-old victim had suffered from severe head injuries and lost his left limb due to the explosion.

Police have classified the incident as a sudden death.

Man’s head and left arm blown off in explosion

According to The Star Malaysia, the incident occurred at a scrap metal yard in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur.

Eye witnesses in the area said the man was seen carrying a metal bar to a workshop in the yard.

Police believed he was using an oxygen cutter to cut the metal bar, which he placed on top of a hydraulic oil drum.

8World News reported that the drum allegedly expanded due the heat and exploded, causing the man’s head to get blown up. His left arm was also severed by the impact.

Police say death was sudden

The New Sarawak Tribune reported that the police were alerted to the incident at 1.30pm that same day.

Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim was pronounced dead by police at the scene.

Zulkipli confirmed the victim’s body was transferred to Sibu Hospital Mortuary.

He also added that there were no “criminal elements” involved, and advised the public to avoid further speculation.

Featured image adapted from chitsanupong on Canva. For illustration purposes only.