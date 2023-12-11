112-Year-Old M’sian Grandma Jokes That She’s Willing To Remarry, Has Already Had 7 Marriages

Grandma Who Has 30 Great-Grandkids Jokes That She’s Willing To Remarry

A 112-year-old Malaysian grandma who’s been married seven times reportedly said she’s willing to remarry despite her advanced age.

Siti Hawa Hussin claims she’d like to remarry even though she has five children, 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

While her siblings and friends have mostly already passed on, her children say that she’s largely in good health and keeps on top of her high blood pressure medication.

112-year-old grandma still in relatively good health

According to Harian Metro, Madam Siti Hawa is from Kampung Kajang Sebidang in Tumpat, Kelantan.

Despite being 112 years old, she still tries her best to pray five times a day and can walk on her own.

“I didn’t even think I would live to this age when my siblings and other friends have already passed away,” she shared.

Besides having high blood pressure, Madam Siti Hawa is otherwise relatively healthy.

The only other minor issues she faces are a slight hearing impairment and blurred vision, but her health is still good.

The centenarian professed that there is no secret to her longevity — only that she makes it a habit to avoid drinking water while eating rice. Whether this contributes to her good health is uncertain.

Friendly & chatty when friends come over

Generally, Madam Siti Hawa spends her days on her mattress and prays when she’s able to.

If someone comes to visit, the elderly lady becomes friendly and chatty.

According to her daughter-in-law, Madam Zainura Ariffin, 47, Madam Siti Hawa is not fussy but there are times when she becomes forgetful due to her advanced age.

She can eat and drink on her own but walks a little slowly to the toilet.

“Even though her memory is weak, she can recount the history of the time when the country was colonised by Japan to her grandchildren,” her youngest son Ali said.

Malaysian grandma jokingly says she’s willing to remarry

China Press reported that Madam Siti Hawa has five children aged between 58 and 65 years old, conceived between her seven husbands.

Through her five children, the elderly lady has 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

She currently lives with her youngest son and daughter-in-law.

Kosmo stated that Madam Siti Hawa joked she wouldn’t rule out remarrying if someone wanted to propose to her.

She mentioned this as she received several kitchen items from a representative of Batuta Travel and Tours Sdn. Bhd.

Elaborating on her marriages, Madam Siti Hawa said that some of her past seven husbands have passed away, while others divorced because they weren’t on the same page.

While she didn’t seem to be very serious about marrying someone new, there’s no ruling out the possibility of her saying ‘no’ if someone were to really propose.

Since age is just a number after all, who’s to say that Madam Siti Hawa won’t find love again?

