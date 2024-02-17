M’sian says he bought S$423K house for parents after 8 years of full-time work

26-year-old Malaysian man buys house for parents in Johor Bahru

A Malaysian man said that he has bought a house for his parents after working for a funeral company for eight years.

The semi-detached home cost him a total of RM1.5 million (S$423,000), he added.

While the 26-year-old joined his current company eight years ago, he had been doing part-time work since the age of 13, he claimed.

Malaysian was born to a poor family

The Malaysian shared the inspirational house-buying story in a post on social media platform XiaoHongShu on 27 Jan.

Mr JS Lim said he was born to a poor family.

Their financial situation was worsened by an injury his father suffered at work, rendering him unable to work for long hours.

Thus, he knew the importance of money at a young age, he added.

He started working at the age of 13

To reduce the financial burden on his family, Mr Lim started working at the tender age of 13, he said.

During school vacations, he would make use of the time to work part-time while also studying.

He reasoned that one out of every three generations would have to work hard, and if he didn’t endure hardship it would be either his children or his parents doing so.

“This is reality,” he added.

He joined funeral company 8 years ago

Eight years ago, Mr Lim said he joined Nirvana Asia, a funeral company.

He seized the opportunity to join and learn the trends in the funeral industry.

According to his Facebook profile, he’s a Nirvana Life Planner who handles one-stop professional funeral services.

Malaysian buys semi-detached house for parents

Thanks to his job, Mr Lim can now improve his parents’ living conditions, he said.

That includes buying a semi-detached house as a gift for them at the age of 26.

In an interview with World Of Buzz, he confirmed that the house he bought for them is in Johor Bahru (JB) and cost RM1.5 million (S$423,000).

It’s the “best gift” he’s given them, he added, and ensures that they no longer have to worry about money.

Parents’ house isn’t the 1st property that Malaysian bought

In fact, the house Mr Lim bought for his parents isn’t his first property purchase.

It’s actually his second, as he had previously bought another house for himself.

That residence is for investment, he added.

He thus encouraged people to work hard and not to be afraid to chase one’s dreams, saying that they’ll come true as long as you’re down to earth.

Featured image adapted from JS LIM-OFFICIAL on XiaoHongShu.