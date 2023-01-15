M’sian Man Gets Into Fatal Accident On The Way To Work In S’pore, Family Seeks Witnesses

Malaysian Man Gets Into Fatal Accident On The Way To Work In Singapore On 9 Jan

On Monday (9 Jan) morning, 49-year-old Huang Yusheng was on his way to work when he got into a fatal accident at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah in Johor Bahru (JB).

He was on a motorbike at the time and collided with a car before hitting another vehicle, reported China Press.

Police are now investigating the incident and his wife is appealing for witnesses of the accident in hopes of finding out the truth about the accident.

Malaysian man passes away at accident scene

Mr Huang, a native of Sarawak, was reportedly on his way to work in Singapore on Monday (9 Jan) at 6.40am when he collided with a car at Jalan Tun Fatimah.

The accident took place near an intersection at Senheng.

49-year-old Mr Huang, who weighed about 100kg, lived in JB with his family but worked as an electrical wiring technician in Singapore.

His wife Mdm Tan told China Press that his motorcycle first hit a car before crashing into another vehicle that was waiting at the traffic light.

He suffered severe head injuries and passed away at the scene.

Wife seeks witnesses to clear husband’s name

JB police shared that witnesses reported the accident was caused by Mr Huang running a red light.

However, Mdm Tan contended that Mr Huang was a patient person when driving and would never run a red light.

She went on to add that her husband was a good guy that cared for his family and was thrifty.

The couple had three kids who are no longer schooling and although Mdm Tan worked as a promoter, Mr Huang took care of most of the finances.

According to the coroner’s report, Mr Huang’s chest, heart, and ribs were injured in the accident.

Mdm Tan is now seeking witnesses with video evidence, hoping to get to the truth of the incident.

She told China Press that she wanted justice to prevail and clear her husband’s name.

Police investigation ongoing

According to JB police, Mr Huang was hit by a car turning from the left at the traffic light junction.

His motorcycle then slid into another stationary car at the traffic light on the opposite side of the road.

The police said this was a case of reckless or dangerous driving resulting in death.

Investigations are ongoing.

However, because the CCTVs at the location were not functioning properly, they too are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist them.

Featured image adapted from 8world News.