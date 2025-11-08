25-year-old M’sian woman who works in S’pore missing since 5 Nov, family appeals for information

Missing Malaysian woman last seen at condo in JB

The family of a 25-year-old Malaysian woman are looking for her after she went missing on Wednesday (5 Nov).

Ms Chong Jia Hui, who works in Singapore, was last seen at a condominium in Johor Bahru (JB), according to an appeal for information posted on Facebook on Saturday (8 Nov).

Missing Malaysian woman became uncontactable on 5 Nov

The post, written by a woman who identifies as Ms Chong’s cousin, said she became uncontactable sometime on Wednesday afternoon.

Her last-known location is Block A2-1 of R&F Princess Cove, a condo located next to the Causeway and directly opposite Woodlands Checkpoint.

A police report has been filed regarding her disappearance, but her family is appealing for witnesses or information about her whereabouts.

Those with relevant leads may WhatsApp +60 016-7182248 or +60 018-9815889.

Missing Malaysian woman had just returned from trip to China

Speaking to China Press, Ms Chong’s cousin said she works at a perfume retailer in Singapore.

As she frequently travels across the border, she rented a unit near the checkpoint.

She had just returned from a trip to China on Tuesday (4 Nov), but her friends who accompanied her reached out to her family after being unable to contact her the next day.

The single woman was frugal and had never mentioned any financial difficulties, her cousin added. Her friends reported nothing untoward during their China trip.

Woman left home on Wednesday morning

When family members checked her unit in R&F Princess Cove, it was empty and her phone was switched off and unable to be tracked.

After reviewing CCTV footage and her last messages to her cousin and roommate, they found that she had left home at about 9.30am on Wednesday, with no news of her since.

She had not reported for work for two days, either.

JB South police confirmed that her younger brother had made a police report, and they were investigating.

Reward purportedly offered for information

Meanwhile, there is apparently a reward for information on Ms Chong’s whereabouts.

A graphic circulating on Facebook claims that two organisations are jointly offering RM50,000 (S$15,600) in reward money.

All information provided will be kept confidential, it said.

Also read: 6-year-old boy missing for 25 hours in M’sia found safe after drone pilot joins search

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Queenie Chooi on Facebook.