MP Maliki Osman & Grassroots Leaders Hold Birthday Surprise For Siglap Resident

Interacting with our leaders may be exciting to some, but perhaps not as much as it was for one Siglap resident, who received a surprise visit from Dr Maliki Osman.

Before making his rounds around his ward yesterday (3 Mar), the East Coast GRC MP made time to celebrate an elderly resident’s birthday.

His visit evidently brought great joy to the man, who smiled widely and even teared up.

Dr Maliki Osman visits Siglap resident on his birthday

For many of us, birthdays are often intimate affairs with close friends and family, and for some, just simple, quiet celebrations.

What looked to be such an event for a 63-year-old Siglap resident took a surprising turn when a special guest dropped by.

On Wednesday (3 Mar), the Siglap Inter-Racial & Religious Confidence Circle (IRCC) shared the heartwarming incident on Facebook.

In the post, they described how Dr Maliki, who’s also the IRCC advisor, held a surprise birthday party for a 63-year-old resident with cerebral palsy.

Surprise brought tears of joy to resident’s eyes

A humble spread of cake, fruits, and pastries marked the occasion, but Dr Maliki and his grassroots leaders’ presence added extra joy.

As they sang “Happy Birthday”, the elderly resident couldn’t help but smile widely in appreciation.

Siglap IRCC even said that tears of joy flowed from his eyes in that moment.

Before leaving to conduct house visits, Dr Maliki fed the elderly resident a piece of cake.

Siglap residents thankful for a caring MP

Ending the post, the IRCC mentioned how fortunate they are to have a caring advisor.

Though the surprise was a small gesture, it was only a glimpse into the organisation and MP’s commitment towards reaching out to the community.

Moving forward, they promise to work together to support and care for seniors.

Indeed, Siglap residents can count themselves lucky to have such a compassionate community. Hopefully, there’ll be more of such gestures and outreach to come, especially for individuals and families in need.

