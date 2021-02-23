MP Baey Yam Keng Wished MRT Commuters Happy Chinese New Year Via Intercom

Announcements on the MRTs are mostly repetitive, and thanks to the countless rides we’ve been on over the years, it’s not surprising that many of us can repeat them word for word.

However, on Monday (22 Feb), some MRT commuters heard a less-familiar voice through the intercom.

Turns out, MP Baey Yam Keng was taking the train to work that day and decided to wish fellow commuters a happy Chinese New Year.

He also took the opportunity to urge passengers to keep a lookout for one another and thanked them for following safety measures.

MP Baey Yam Keng greets commuters from MRT cockpit

On Monday (23 Feb), Mr Baey – who’s currently a Senior Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Transport – took the MRT to work.

Instead of greeting passengers normally, he decided to visit the ‘cockpit’ and speaking to commuters via the intercom.

Source

The MRT operator beside Mr Baey was dressed in an SMRT attire, so chances are Mr Baey was on a train either on the Circle or East-West Line.

During his announcement, Mr Baey wished commuters a happy CNY and thanked commuters for adhering to safety measures like wearing masks.

He also urged passengers to keep a lookout for those around them who might need help.

Halfway through the announcement, Mr Baey even switched to Mandarin for his CNY greetings.

Source

Netizens point out his posture wasn’t ideal

The initiative was largely well-received by netizens with many applauding Mr Baey’s simple yet wholesome gesture.

This Facebook user challenged him to make similar announcements in Tamil for his next attempt.

Source

One Instagram user, however, pointed out that his posture wasn’t ideal when making the announcement.

Source

Mr Baey acknowledged his oversight but said he only remained in the position for a short while.

Hope Mr Baey chased away commuters’ Monday blues

Hopefully, the guest appearance by Mr Baey chased away the Monday blues that commuters were facing.

It is also heartening that leaders from the Ministry are joining fellow Singaporeans in taking public transport and relying less on cars.

Who would you like to hear making announcements on the MRT next? Share your suggestions in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.