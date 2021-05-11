30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Public Nuisance & Wounding Racial Feelings

Yesterday (10 May), news of a man allegedly harming and hurling a racial slur at a brisk walking woman became a hotly debated issue.

The woman’s daughter shared the incident on Instagram, saying that her mother now feels afraid to walk in her own country.

Many ministers, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, have publicly condemned the act, stressing that there is no room for racism and xenophobia in Singapore.

On Tuesday (11 May), police have arrested a 30-year-old suspect, and investigations are ongoing.

Man arrested after using racial slur & kicking woman

According to The Straits Times, the incident took place at Choa Chu Kang Drive on 7 May, when the 55-year-old woman was brisk walking with a mask under her chin.

Police successfully nabbed a 30-year-old man today (11 May).

He was arrested for:

Public nuisance

Using words with the intent of wounding another person’s racial feelings

Voluntarily causing harm

If convicted, he faces:

Up to 3 months’ jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both for the offence of public nuisance

Up to 3 years’ jail, a fine, or both for deliberately wounding another person’s racial feelings

Up to 3 years’ jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both for voluntarily causing harm

Daughter shared incident on Instagram

If you’re unaware, 55-year-old Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai was brisk walking to work on Friday (7 May) morning along Choa Chu Kang Drive and had her mask on her chin.

When she was outside Northvale Condominium, a man then came up to her, shouting at her to wear a mask.

Madam Nita explained she was exercising. However, he started hurling vulgarities and racial slurs at her, before allegedly kicking her in the chest.

Infuriated by the incident, her daughter took to Instagram to recount the traumatising experience her mum suffered.

Source

Madam Nita’s family lodged a police report after discovering what happened.

Violence doesn’t bring answers or solutions

It’s truly unfortunate that a Singaporean woman suffered acts of racism when she was simply walking to work.

We must remember that violence begets violence — it doesn’t bring us answers, and will only create more problems.

Kudos to the police for taking action swiftly in tracking down the suspect. We hope this will give Madam Nita and her family some peace of mind after enduring the scarring experience.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Google Maps.