Man Allegedly Hurls Racial Slurs & Kicks 55-Year-Old Woman In The Chest

As community Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Singapore, people are now more cautious about safety measures.

Unfortunately, this could also breed attitudes of condemning others out of fear.

On Friday (7 May), a woman was brisk walking without her mask when a man approached, asking her to put on her mask.

The man then started hurling racial slurs at her — at one point, even kicking her in the chest.

Her daughter later shared about it on Instagram.

Police are now investigating.

Man kicks and hurls racial slurs at woman in Choa Chu Kang

55-year-old Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai was brisk walking to work on Friday (7 May) morning along Choa Chu Kang Drive and had her mask on her chin, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Near the bus stop outside Northvale condominium, a man in his late 20s came up to her, shouting at her to wear her mask.

Madam Nita tried to explain she was exercising.

However, the man paid no attention. Instead, he started hurling vulgarities and racial slurs at her.

Madam Nita then replied, “God bless you”.

According to her daughter in an Instagram story, the man then allegedly kicked her in the chest, the impact causing her to land on her back and hurting herself.

The man ran away alongside the woman he was with, leaving Madam Nita shaking and in tears.

She was too shocked to alert the police and walked to work whilst still bleeding.

Luckily, a kind bystander came over and helped her up as well as gave her plasters for the scratches.

Woman no longer dares to walk the same route

According to her daughter’s Reddit post, the incident only came to light when she spotted the bruises on Madam Nita during a Mother’s Day dinner.

Her daughter then took photos of the injuries Madam Nita had sustained, which included scrapes and bruises on her elbows, arms, and palm.

Madam Nita is now afraid to even take a walk on that path, her daughter said.

Speaking to ST, Madam Nita expressed that she would take another route even if it doesn’t have a rain shelter.

After her family learned of the incident, Mdm Nita lodged a police report.

Police investigating

Police are now investigating the man for voluntarily causing hurt and harassment, reported ST.

According to Sport Singapore, individuals are allowed to remove masks when doing strenuous exercises but must put them back on after they’re done.

Strenuous exercises consist of running, jogging, cycling, static exercises and drills, brisk walking, as well as walking on hilly terrain.

Violence & racism uncalled for and unacceptable

It is saddening and shocking that such incidents are happening in Singapore.

Whether or not someone is in the wrong, resorting to such violence and racism unprovoked is uncalled for and unacceptable.

So the next time you witness someone flouting the rules, or see others criticising people flouting the rules, do remind them to stay civil and report the incident to authorities instead.

