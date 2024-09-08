Man brandishes knife in Yishun kopitiam after being told to pay for straw, gets 1 month’s jail

Man gets 1 month’s jail for brandishing knife in Yishun kopitiam

On 15 Aug, a 54-year-old man caused a scene in a kopitiam in Yishun after being told he had to pay ten cents for a straw

Ismail Bin Abdul Rahman reportedly brought a beer from a convenience store and then went to a kopitiam located at Block 285, Yishun Avenue 6, to ask for a straw, telling the owner that he was accustomed to drinking beer with one.

The 59-year-old stall owner then informed him that he had to pay ten cents for the straw since the beer was not purchased from the stall.

Ismail refused to pay, leading to an argument, and he eventually left the premises in anger.

Man brings Swiss Army knife to kopitiam

However, he remained upset and later returned to the kopitiam carrying a Swiss Army knife in his shoulder bag, Shin Min Daily News reports.

The argument escalated, and Ismail took out the knife, extending the 6.5cm blade toward the stall owner.

The owner quickly grabbed a chair to block him and shouted that he would call the police. Upon hearing this, Ismail stopped his intimidation and immediately left the store.

Although the kopitiam owner was not injured, he reported the incident to the police.

By the time the police arrived, Ismail had already disappeared.

However, it wasn’t for long; he was arrested the following day.

Man sentenced to one month in jail

The prosecutor noted that Ismail had a prior criminal record, mostly related to drug offences.

They argued that the defendant deliberately brought the Swiss Army knife to confront the victim and used it as a weapon, thus requesting the judge to impose a prison sentence.

The perpetrator pleaded for leniency, acknowledging his wrongdoing and promising not to re-commit an offence. He furthermore asked the judge to give him another chance.

Ismail pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation and he has been sentenced to one month in jail.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.