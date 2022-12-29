65-Year-Old Man Allegedly Tried Setting Another On Fire In Marsiling, Charged With Attempted Murder

37-Year-Old Man Found With Burn Wounds In Marsiling, 65-Year-Old Man Arrested & Charged

UPDATE (30 Dec, 1.21pm): 65-year-old Tay Kheng Hock was charged with attempted murder on Friday (30 Dec) for allegedly pouring accelerant on Mr Tan Khim Hee and setting him on fire with a lighter, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The incident took place in front of Heng Hock Minimart at Marsiling Crescent. Mr Tan, 37, is registered as the owner of the minimart while Tay is the owner of beauty parlour Wishing Well Beauty Centre.

—

A 37-year-old man was found with burn wounds in Marsiling, the police reportedly said.

Another man, aged 65 years old, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He will be charged with attempted murder.

Man with burn wounds at Marsiling block on 28 Dec

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a call for assistance at about 10.10pm on Wednesday (28 Dec), they were quoted by The Straits Times (ST) as saying.

The location was Block 210 Marsiling Crescent, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who were also alerted at that time.

They found a 37-year-old man with burn wounds.

Thankfully, the man was conscious.

He was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in that state.

65-year-old uncle arrested at the scene

The SPF also arrested a 65-year-old old man at the scene.

He is suspected of being involved in the attempted murder of the younger man.

Thus, the uncle will be charged in court with that offence on Friday (30 Dec).

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Uncle faces jail and/or caning

If convicted, the accused faces a long time in jail and perhaps caning too.

Those found guilty of attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code may face either of two options:

life imprisonment and caning, or imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine and/or caning

We wish the victim a quick recovery from his injuries.

