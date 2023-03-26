Man Charged Over Selegie Road Altercation, He’s Also Accused Of Hurting Woman In MBS

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

34-Year-Old Man Charged With Public Nuisance After Hostile Behaviour On Selegie Road, Refused Bail

A viral video released the week before showed a man appearing to chase and hit a woman along Selegie Road.

He also allegedly behaved aggressively towards a woman who filmed him, she said.

This man has now been identified and charged in court with public nuisance.

It turns out that this wasn’t his first allegation of aggressive behaviour — he’s also facing charges of hurting a woman at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

New video seems to show what happened after

On Saturday (25 Mar) night, another video of the incident was posted by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook.

This time taken from above, it seemed to show what happened after the viral video was taken.

In the video, the same vehicle is seen stationary before the junction, with the door on its driver’s side wide open.

Man appears to be hitting woman

The man in a green T-shirt appeared to be attempting to rain punches on a woman leaning against the road barricade.

Another woman stands between them, seemingly trying to protect the other woman by shielding her with her body.

A third woman stands next to the car, possibly making a phone call.

The cries of a woman can be heard, along with the loud voice of the man trying to reach the woman and possibly pull her away.

Man runs across the road, alleged victim also runs off

About 1 minute 14 seconds into the video, the man suddenly runs across five lanes of Sungei Road for some reason.

After he did this, the woman who was allegedly being hit ran off back towards Selegie Road, leaving the other two behind.

Left with the car, the women appear to remove their belongings from it before the man returns about a minute later.

He gestures to them, and raised voices can be heard.

He finally gets into the car and drives away, leaving the women stranded in the middle of the busy road.

Man seen chasing woman, attempting to grab phone in previous video

In the previous video posted by SGRV on 19 Mar, the man in the green shirt is seen chasing a woman, followed by two other women. He shouts at her before pulling her towards a stationary vehicle.

The eyewitness who took the video claimed that the female victim was hit and had her hair grabbed before being forced into the car.

In the next part of the video, the man notices he’s being filmed and approaches the OP, apparently trying to reach for her phone.

Couple was having dispute, man tried to grab passer-by’s phone: Police

The police received a call for assistance on 19 Mar at about 6.05am, they told STOMP in a statement.

A couple was having a dispute on Selegie Road and caught the attention of a passer-by who recorded them on her phone, preliminary investigations showed.

The man allegedly confronted the passer-by and tried to grab her phone.

He also hit the car that she was in, said the police.

Man charged over Selegie Road incident on 25 Jan

The man, who is 34 years old, is suspected to be involved in a case of public nuisance, the police said.

He was charged in court on Saturday (25 Jan).

If convicted of public nuisance, he may be fined up to S$2,000.

If he is found to have been aware that these actions caused injury, danger or annoyance to the public, he could be jailed up to three months and/or fined up to S$2,000.

Man charged over Selegie Road incident allegedly hurt fiancée in 2022

The man was identified by Shin Min Daily News as Li Weijian (transliterated from Mandarin).

He’s also facing charges of using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt to a woman at MBS on 2 July 2022.

The woman was reportedly his fiancée, according to Shin Min, and he allegedly pushed her at about 3am.

Li then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and shoved her towards an escalator, causing her to fall again.

After they returned to their hotel room, he allegedly treated her roughly again, causing her to knock into a table and get hurt.

He also allegedly punched her, according to court documents.

For voluntarily causing hurt, offenders can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to S$5,000.

For using criminal force, offenders can get up to three months’ jail and/or a fine up to S$1,500.

Man charged over Selegie Road incident illegally modified car

Besides the abovementioned incidents, Li is reportedly involved in at least four other cases, reported Shin Min.

In 2019, he was twice caught making illegal modifications to his car and fined S$600 both times.

From 1 July 2021, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) increased the penalties for those caught making illegal modifications to their car exhaust systems.

On that day itself, he was caught with an illegally modified car in Eunos.

He was fined S$1,200 and his car was impounded for one month, becoming the first car owner to have his car impounded under the new regulations.

He allegedly broke into Choa Chu Kang flat

On top of that, Li is also accused of burglarising a flat in Choa Chu Kang with a number of accomplices.

On 31 Oct 2019, he allegedly broke into the flat in Block 165 Teck Whye Crescent at about 1am.

They allegedly stole about S$90,000 worth of items.

The group also allegedly destroyed two ID cards belonging to the occupants, as well as the passport of another person.

Judge refuses to grant him bail

At the hearing on Saturday (25 Mar), the judge noted that he’d committed three alleged offences while out on bail.

Thus, he was deemed to be a “danger” and refused bail for the latest incident on Selegie Road.

He is currently being remanded at the Central Police Divisional Headquarters.

His case will be heard again on 5 Apr.

