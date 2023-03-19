Man Allegedly Assaults Onlooker After Behaving Aggressively At Rochor Traffic Junction, Police Report Lodged

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Acts Aggressively Towards Woman & Onlooker At Selegie Road In Rochor

In a video that has now become viral, a man was caught behaving in a hostile manner along a street in Rochor.

He allegedly struck a woman multiple times before forcing her into a car with two other female passengers.

When confronted, he hurled vulgarities at passers-by before assaulting the woman recording the video. The victim has filed a police report regarding the incident.

Man allegedly abuses woman & onlookers in Rochor

According to the video posted to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the caption states that the incident occurred at Selegie Road on Sunday (19 Mar) at 6.02am.

The OP explained that she and her husband were on their way to the market at Tekka Centre for breakfast.

When they approached the junction of Selegie Road and Serangoon Road, they witnessed a stationary vehicle in the leftmost lane with its hazard lights on.

Upon realising a commotion was unfolding, the woman began recording.

The footage starts by showing a woman running down the side of the street.

A man in a pale green shirt catches up with her, followed by two other women dressed similarly.

He shouts at her unintelligibly before pulling her towards the car.

In the caption, the OP claimed that the female victim was hit and had her hair grabbed before being forced into the stationary vehicle.

Man realises he was being filmed, allegedly assaults OP

In the next part of the video, the man follows closely behind the woman he had been chasing, who was returning to the car.

The man then suddenly approaches the OP, as if he just realised he is being filmed. He starts questioning her aggressively.

Hurling vulgarities, the sounds of a scuffle are audible in the background.

The OP explains in the caption that prior to this point, many drivers had stopped by the scene, causing a traffic jam.

Whenever they went to check on what was happening, the man would open the door of their vehicles and shout vulgarities, meddling with their dashboard cameras.

The OP and her husband had called the police while recording the incident. Noticing their actions, he stormed over and tried to reach for her handphone as the car window was down.

The man was accused of pulling her hair multiple times and scratching her chest, causing her arms to sustain abrasions with several dress buttons popping out.

OP files police report regarding incident

In the video, the scuffle ends with the women pulling the man off, pleading with him to stop.

He pushes them off and comes running back, after which the OP’s husband quickly drives off to escape him.

Unfortunately, they weren’t entirely successful as the man allegedly punched out the vehicle’s rearview mirror, the OP stated.

“My husband [went] straight into Tekka, Racecourse, Bukit Timah Junction, and stopped at Sungei Road,” she said. “The [man] saw the car and [ran] from his car to our car and started to hit the rearview mirrors and bonnet glass panel, which caused damages.”

He eventually left the scene before the police arrived, and the OP gave her statement to the attending officers.

MS News has contacted the Singapore Police Force for more information.

