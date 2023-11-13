Man Reportedly Chases Woman With Knife In Geylang, Saviour Aims Flying Kick At Him

Good Samaritan Gets Stabbed By Man Who Chases Woman With Knife In Geylang

While Singapore is usually safe, alleged knife assaults may crop up from time to time to shake us from this impression.

The latest one involved a woman who was reportedly chased by man with knife in Geylang.

She was thankfully saved by another man who aimed a flying kick at her would-be assailant, an eyewitness said.

However, the Good Samaritan ended up sustaining injuries of his own.

Bald man chases woman from Lorong 25 Geylang

The violent incident took place at 8.13pm on Sunday (12 Nov), reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to an eyewitness named Li Kui (transliterated from Mandarin), he saw the whole thing while he was withdrawing cash from an ATM nearby.

The 49-year-old electrician told the paper that he saw a woman in a black-and-white striped dress screaming and running out from Lorong 25 Geylang.

She was being chased by a man holding a knife, which was a “scary” sight, Mr Li said.

Saviour aims flying kick at bald man

Alarmingly, the man managed to catch up to the woman by the roadside in front of the ATM.

Grabbing her by her long hair with one hand, he raised his knife and was about to strike when a saviour emerged at that critical moment.

Another man ran up and aimed a flying kick at the bald man’s shoulder, causing him to lose his balance.

The woman took the opportunity to escape.

Good Samaritan stabbed during struggle

The Good Samaritan then engaged in a scuffle with the bald man, trying to subdue him.

Unfortunately, during the struggle, the saviour was stabbed in his right abdomen.

This caused him to bleed out all over the ground.

Fortunately, another man across the street, who was wearing red, saw what was happening and ran over to help subdue the bald man.

The two of them grabbed his arms and managed to take away the weapon.

At this point, the first man was bleeding profusely but told his friends that he was fine.

32-year-old man arrested

In response to queries from Shin Min, the police said a 32-year-old man had been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He was seen handcuffed and sitting cross-legged by the road next to several police officers.

Another man, aged 46, was injured. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 32-year-old man, who suffered slight injuries, declined to be taken to hospital.

The case is currently under investigation.

Man reportedly chased woman after being rejected

According to Shin Min, the bald man and the woman were housemates who lived in different rooms.

The man had courted the woman but she considered it as harassment.

This led to their relationship souring and the violent incident.

The man who saved her is also known to the woman, who is a friend.

According to Mr Li, the eyewitness, after the bald man was subdued he turned to the 46-year-old and said,

Brother, my life is over.

He also told him that he shouldn’t have tried to protect her.

Hopefully, the Good Samaritan’s injuries aren’t serious and he recovers quickly.

