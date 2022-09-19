50-Year-Old Allegedly Assaults Man With Pen Knife At Beach Road, Investigations Ongoing

50-Year-Old Allegedly Assaults Man With Pen Knife Along Beach Road On 18 Sep

On Sunday (18 Sep), a 50-year-old man suspected of assaulting another man was arrested along Beach Road.

He was found with a pen knife on him. The item has been seized by police.

The incident left a 31-year-old man with lacerations on his chest and abdomen.

According to the Singapore Police Force, the 50-year-old will be charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon on Monday (19 Sep).

Man found with lacerations on chest & abdomen

In a news release on Monday (19 Sep), the police said officers were conducting foot patrol along Beach Road on 18 Sep at about 4.10am when they noticed a commotion at a taxi stand.

They found a 31-year-old man with lacerations on his chest and abdomen. The man claimed he had been assaulted by another man with a sharp object.

He was later conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

Based on the description provided by the man and a witness, officers spotted a 50-year-old man near the taxi stand and arrested him. A pen knife was also seized as a case exhibit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men did not know each other.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Charged in court on 19 Sep

The 50-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (19 Sep) with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

A court order will be sought for the man to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Under section 326 of the Penal Code 1871, if found guilty, he can be sentenced to life imprisonment or an imprisonment term of up to 15 years, a fine, and caning.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Singapore Police Force.