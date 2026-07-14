Police searching for man to assist with investigations into incident at Compass One on 28 May

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The police released a photo showing the man wearing glasses, a brown T-shirt, khaki cargo trousers, and grey footwear.

By - 14 Jul 2026, 5:08 pm

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Police seeking man to assist with investigations into incident at Compass One

The police are appealing for information on a man who may be able to assist with investigations into an incident reported at Compass One shopping centre on 28 May.

Source: Google Maps

According to a Facebook post by the Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre on Monday (13 July), the incident was reported at about 3.32pm that day.

The police also released an image of the man, who was pictured wearing glasses, a brown T-shirt, khaki cargo trousers, and grey footwear.

man compass one

Source: Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre on Facebook

No further details about the nature of the incident were provided.

Those with information urged to contact police

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

They may also submit information through the police’s i-Witness portal.

The police said all information received would be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: Police looking for driver who left scene after crashing car into van in Punggol

Police looking for driver who left scene after crashing car into van in Punggol

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Featured image adapted from Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre on Facebook and Google Maps.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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