70-year-old man tried in court for peeking under woman’s skirt, 27 years after committing offence

Man pleads guilty in court 27 years after arrest, also pocketed S$14K in cash from employer

A man was finally tried in court for peeking under a woman’s skirt, 27 years after committing the offence.

Now 70 years old, Wu Maji (transliterated from Mandarin) faced two charges for offences that included pocketing more than S$14,000 of cash from his company, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man attempted to peek up woman’s skirt with mirror

At about 9.40am on 28 Aug 1998, Wu closely followed a 25-year-old woman who was walking along the underground passage between Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City.

He had a small, round mirror in his bag, and he placed the open bag under her skirt in order to peer under it.

When the woman turned around and noticed what he was doing, she yelled at him, prompting him to move his bag away.

She reported the matter to mall security, who detained him and alerted the police.

Man stole S$14K from employer

Wu was arrested on 23 Jan 1999, but was released on bail on 8 March of that year.

While on bail, he continued working as a senior sales manager for a now-defunct store named Best Disc Mart in IMM Building.

At about 5pm on 5 April 1999, the company secretary handed him 20 envelopes containing a total of S$14,604.33 in cash.

He was instructed to disburse the money to the employees as their salaries.

However, he kept the money for himself instead.

Man fails to appear in court for 27 years

On 9 April 1999, Wu was supposed to appear in court for a pre-trial conference over his previous offence of peeking under a woman’s skirt.

However, he failed to turn up, and the court issued an arrest warrant for him.

He was arrested only on 16 July this year.

Court documents did not indicate his whereabouts in the intervening period of almost 27 years since he was first arrested.

Man pleads guilty to 2 charges

Finally appearing in court last Friday (19 Sept), Wu pleaded guilty to one charge of insulting the modesty of a woman and another charge of criminal breach of trust.

A third charge of failing to comply with a public servant’s instruction to report to the police station will be considered by the judge for sentencing.

The prosecution called for a prison sentence of two months for him, pointing out that he had a previous incarceration on his record.

In 1979, Wu was jailed for four months for theft, but had apparently failed to learn his lesson, the prosecution said.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday (23 Sept).

