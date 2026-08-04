Man in Thailand shoots neighbour with slingshot to provoke fight & get him jailed so he can pursue his wife

Man allegedly attacks neighbour with slingshot in bid to get him jailed and pursue his wife

A man in Thailand allegedly attacked his neighbour with a slingshot in an attempt to provoke him into fighting back and getting arrested, which he believed would clear the way for him to pursue the neighbour’s wife.

The incident occurred at about 2am on 31 July in Pak Chom district, Loei province.

CCTV footage allegedly showed 42-year-old Mr Oat entering the area in front of his neighbour’s home as 39-year-old Mr Jeerasak and his wife prepared to leave for work tapping rubber trees.

Mr Oat allegedly fired several stones from a slingshot at Mr Jeerasak, striking both his legs and his rib area and leaving him with multiple bruises.

Another CCTV recording reportedly showed Mr Oat standing near the house and watching it shortly before midnight earlier that night.

Mr Jeerasak and his wife subsequently filed a police report at Pak Chom Police Station on 2 Aug.

Wife says neighbour repeatedly tried to approach her

Mrs Patcharee, Mr Jeerasak’s wife, claimed that Mr Oat had feelings for her and had repeatedly attempted to approach and speak to her.

She alleged that he had previously entered the family’s property without permission, fired a slingshot at their home, and made several unwanted physical advances towards her.

The family had previously reported his behaviour to the village head, who called him in and issued a warning.

However, Mrs Patcharee said the alleged harassment continued.

Allegedly hoped husband would retaliate and be jailed

Mrs Patcharee claimed that Mr Oat attacked her husband in the hope of provoking him into responding violently.

She believed he wanted Mr Jeerasak to face legal action and be sent to prison, which would make it easier for Mr Oat to pursue her.

However, Mr Jeerasak did not retaliate.

Mrs Patcharee also alleged that Mr Oat had previously entered their property and knocked on the bedroom door of their 17-year-old daughter.

She said the incidents had left the family living in fear and that they sometimes took their daughter to stay at her grandmother’s home for safety.

The family urged police to take legal action against Mr Oat.

Police initially advised Mr Jeerasak to undergo a medical examination at a hospital and submit the medical certificate as supporting evidence for the case.

Suspect released pending further legal action

Earlier reports stated that Mr Oat had previously been convicted of methamphetamine use and had been released from prison just over a month before the incident.

Police later conducted a urine test on him, which did not indicate drug use.

Officers recorded the incident in the police log and allowed him to return home while they awaited further interviews with the victims and proceeded with the relevant legal steps.

Also read: Drunk man in Thailand repeatedly slaps DJ in head over delay in playing song request



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Featured image adapted from Daily News.