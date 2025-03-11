56-year-old man found dead in Boon Lay flat, 58-year-old brother arrested

Man found dead in Boon Lay flat likely strangled to death: Zaobao

A 56-year-old man has been found dead at an HDB flat in Boon Lay, with his 58-year-old brother arrested.

The incident took place on Tuesday (11 March) morning at Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Police cordon off corridor outside Boon Lay flat

When Zaobao arrived at the scene, the police had cordoned off part of the corridor outside the unit on the 11th floor.

Officers were seen going in and out of the flat, collecting evidence for their investigations.

A 21-year-old neighbour named only as Ms Zai said at about 1pm, she saw a bespectacled man in handcuffs sitting at the staircase near the lift.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and his eyes were expressionless, added the clinic assistant.

Body of dead man removed from Boon Lay flat

At about 5.30pm, a body was removed from the unit.

It was carried into a black vehicle.

The police also took away several bags of evidence. One of the bags appeared to contain pillows or bed linen.

The deceased is believed to have been strangled to death, according to Zaobao.

Brothers rarely interacted with neighbours, door usually locked

Another neighbour who declined to be named told Zaobao that the two brothers who lived in the unit rarely went out, nor interacted with neighbours.

They didn’t appear to be in a good mental state, with their door usually locked.

A man’s voice could sometimes be heard cursing and yelling from the unit but nothing out of the ordinary was observed before the incident, the neighbour said.

93-year-old retiree Huang Peibo, who has lived in the block for 34 years, recalled that their father had lived with them about 10 years ago but he had not seen him for a long time.

Once, he came across the man who was arrested in the lift with a woman, but they didn’t respond when he greeted them.

Another neighbour, a 37-year-old retail assistant, said she had heard a woman coughing next door, so she believed a woman was also living there.

She had only seen the two men — the older brother is tall, bespectacled and a little bald while the younger brother was slim and not tall.

At night, when she was usually at home, she would hear the older brother causing a commotion but wasn’t sure if they were arguing.

Man found motionless in Boon Lay flat, pronounced dead

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 11.35am on 11 March.

Officers responded to the call at a residential unit along Boon Lay Avenue and found a 56-year-old man lying motionless inside the unit.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, SPF added.

58-year-old man known to deceased arrested

Additionally, the police have arrested a 58-year-old man in relation to the case.

Both parties are known to each other, according to preliminary investigations

Police investigations are ongoing.

