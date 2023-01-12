68-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Hougang Flat After Neighbour Detects Rotting Smell, Investigations Ongoing

68-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Hougang Flat On 11 Jan

Four days after detecting an increasingly pungent rotting smell wafting into his home, an Hougang resident decided to call the police.

Later that day, his 68-year-old neighbour was found dead in his flat.

The police have classified it as an unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.



On Wednesday (11 Jan), 68-year-old Mr Zhuang was found dead in his flat at Block 376B Hougang Street 32.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Zhuang’s neighbour, a 64-year-old security guard, said that he noticed a smell coming into his unit.

Two days later, the smell became worse, and he lodged a police report about it.

He told the Chinese daily that he decided to do so as an elderly person had passed away in a nearby flat before.

But he did not expect Mr Zhuang to be found dead, especially since he had just seen the latter five days earlier.

Prior to his death, Mr Zhuang had been staying alone in the third-storey flat for five years.

Other residents described him as someone who did not talk much. His flat was often quiet as well.

Pronounced dead at the scene

When reporters went to investigate, they saw at least nine police officers at the scene.

The officers were seen going in and out of the deceased’s flat wearing gloves and shoe covers.

At about 3.20pm that day, Mr Zhuang’s body was removed from the apartment.

Police told Shin Min Daily News that they received a report about an unnatural death at about 11.20am on Wednesday (11 Jan).

Paramedics pronounced a 68-year-old man dead at the scene, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Son was estranged from him

After hearing of his father’s death, Mr Zhuang’s son, Zhuang Ming Guang, quickly rushed to the scene.

He told Shin Min Daily News that he and Mr Zhuang are estranged, so he does not know much about his father’s situation.

Ming Guang explained that his parents divorced when he was young.

He went on to live with his mother and seldom kept in touch with his dad over the past 20 years.

The last time they saw each other was at his grandma’s funeral four or five years ago.

Ming Guang shared that he has already informed his sister and his mother, who is overseas, about his father’s demise.

Although they did not have a relationship, Ming Guang shared that he will still take care of Mr Zhuang’s funeral expenses.

However, the funeral itself will likely be handled by his father’s side of the family, who knew Mr Zhuang better.

