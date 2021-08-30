Man Passes Away After Swimming In Singapore River On 27 Aug Night

During the lunar 7th month, talks about paranormal activities are rampant, and lionhearted folks may be compelled to take on dares to challenge themselves.

On 27 Aug, a 45-year-old man known as Raysan Ace allegedly took on a dare to swim across the Singapore River at night by an anonymous Facebook account, Chiongsters SG.

The dare was recorded on a Facebook livestream on the man’s account.

However, things took a turn for the worst, and the man reportedly drowned in the Singapore River at Boat Quay.

Man drowns attempting to swim across Singapore River

In response to MS News‘ queries, Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for water rescue assistance at the Singapore River near 20A Circular Road at about 11.45pm on 27 Aug.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to perform an underwater search. They subsequently retrieved a body approximately 60m from shore at a depth of about 3m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. Investigations are now ongoing.

The dare allegedly started when an anonymous Facebook account allegedly dared the man to swim across the Singapore River at 2.30am during the 7th lunar month.

Responding in a Facebook post, Raysan said he’ll take on the dare.

In the comments section, many of Raysan’s friends and family urged him to ignore the dare.

However, he seemed adamant in his decision, saying he was unable to do so.

Incident captured on Facebook live

On 27 Aug at about 2.24am, a live video was shared on Raysan’s Facebook account, documenting him taking on the dare. The video has since been taken down.

The 33-minute video was set at Singapore River in the Boat Quay area.

At the start of the video, Raysan can be seen taking off his shirt before standing in front of the camera and introducing himself.

He explained that he’s taking on the 2.30am challenge to swim across Singapore River.

Raysan then advised viewers not to try the stunt if they were not expert swimmers, which he then said he was not one.

Following that, Raysan descended the stairs into the waters.

He could be seen swimming until about the 4-minute mark in the video before he got too far, and the conditions were too dark to see him.

However, the person filming continued to do so for over 20 minutes. There were no cries of help or shouting recorded.

Known for interest in paranormal activities

Raysan is known for his interest in paranormal activities.

Earlier this year, he starred in a video by Supernatural Confessions, sharing his encounter with spirits at his Spooner Road HDB unit.

In July, Raysan also opened up his home for the Paranormal EncounterSG Facebook group members to capture evidence of paranormal activity in his Spooner Road home.

Just 2 weeks back, Raysan had also taken on a dare to stay at the forested area near the Old Turf Club overnight.

Collection of funds to ease the burden of the deceased’s family

A member of the Paranormal EncounterSG group has since voiced his condolences for Raysan on Facebook.

He also urged anyone with information on the person who challenged Raysan to swim in the Singapore River to come forward.

Additionally, he shared that they are collecting funds to ease the burden of the deceased’s family. If you’d like to contribute, you can Paynow the number on the Facebook post here.

Condolences to Raysan’s family

MS News extends our sincerest condolences to Raysan’s friends and family.

This is a regrettable incident that resulted in a tragic and untimely loss of life.

It’s also a reminder for all of us to know our limits, especially when attempting such dangerous dares.

Rest in peace, Raysan.

