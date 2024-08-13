12 Hungry Ghost Festival beliefs explained, so you can survive the 7th month

Editor’s note: This article about superstitions during the Hungry Ghost month was first published on 14 August 2018. It was updated on 13 August 2024.

A survival guide for the Hungry Ghost Festival

Your ah ma might insist that you postpone your traditional Chinese wedding tea ceremony this August, and you may be wondering why.

August, aka the seventh lunar month, is widely believed to be when the gates of hell open for the Hungry Ghost Festival.

That explains why every year, joss sticks, hell notes, and offerings will line the streets of Singapore.

This year, the Ghost Month started on 4 Aug and ends on 2 Sep.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to certain rules and taboos, so you don’t unintentionally offend any spirits — or concerned grandparents for that matter.

1. Don’t disturb the roadside offerings

For Taoists and Buddhists, the seventh month is a time to appease wandering souls or to welcome the return of deceased family members.

It is thus custom for devotees and believers to set out food offerings that are often accompanied by burning joss sticks.

If you spy stray iced gem biscuits, or brown steamed cakes and sweets with joss sticks along our streets, please do not disturb them.

These offerings can be found anywhere from the sides of pavements to staircase landings of residential buildings, offices, and schools.

Growing up in Singapore, we’ve been told to be extra careful during the seventh month — for fear of accidentally kicking or disturbing these offerings.

Neither should one touch, remove, or eat the offerings meant for the spirits.

Doing any of the above might incur the wrath of these hungry, wandering ghosts and one might just follow you home.

However, some of us may just leave the offerings alone as a sign of respect for the culture and religion.

2. Don’t stab your chopsticks into a bowl of rice

Sticking chopsticks in your rice might be the convenient option when you’re taking a break from eating your meal.

After all, it’s more hygienic than leaving it on the table, and is less likely to leave a mess.

Convenience might have to take a back seat during the seventh month, as chopsticks in the upright position mimic joss sticks in a food offering.

Some believe that a hungry ghost may possess the person attempting to eat the meal.

To play it safe, a more respectful alternative would be to place your utensils flat on the bowl instead.

3. Using the umbrella during Hungry Ghost month

Umbrellas appear to be controversial objects in both Western and Eastern culture — with both believing that opening umbrellas indoors is bad luck.

In the context of the Hungry Ghost month however, using your umbrella at night may just invite wandering spirits to take shelter under them with you.

If you are heading home, be sure to close it before stepping in. Doing otherwise may bring the spirit into your abode and trap them inside.

Practically speaking though, the umbrella superstition probably arose from a safety standpoint.

Opening an umbrella indoors may lead to broken items, or worse, injured children and pets.

4. Never kill rare insects that visit your house

This point might be a tough pill to swallow for those terrified of bugs and critters.

You’ve probably heard of this superstition before, especially from the older generation not only in Singapore but in the greater Asian region.

In 2023, a woman from Hong Kong shared in a viral Facebook post that her mother forbade her from killing visiting moths.

The latter believed that the insects are spirits of dead relatives.

Apart from moths, grasshoppers & butterflies are also believed to represent the dead.

Killing these critters will then be the equivalent of killing your reincarnated family members.

5. Don’t leave your front door open at night

In the Chinese traditional practice of Fengshui, the Yin energy — which represents negative energy — is most active at night.

As such, leaving your front door open in the late hours allows this energy to enter your home.

If you’re not worried about ghosts, leaving your door open while you sleep is also an invitation for burglars.

6. No peeing on trees

Though the urge may come suddenly to you, public urination is a crime in Singapore, with a maximum fine of S$1,000 for first offenders.

Worse still, the act may offend spirits lurking in the area.

Seventh month of not, forested areas and trees are considered hot spots for supernatural sightings.

Some believe that spirits often hide in trees and so, urinating on their “territory” could be seen as an offensive act.

7. Avoid swimming at night during Hungry Ghost month

If you enjoy taking a dip at night, you may want to schedule your daily swim at little earlier during this month.

Water spirits are said to be more mischievous and vengeful than others.

These spirits are believed to actively seek for souls to take their place, so that they will get a chance at reincarnation.

Many in Singapore thus avoid swimming at night, for fear of ghosts who may pull or drag them underwater to meet a watery end.

Apart from swimming in community pools, open waters should also be avoided.

In 2021, a 45-year-old man died after taking on a dare to swim across the Singapore River at night during the seventh month.

A rescue team retrieved his body approximately 60 metres from shore at a depth of about three metres.

8. Don’t leave your clothes hanging outside at night

The seventh month is not a time to procrastinate taking in your laundry.

As hung laundry often resemble the human form, spirits are said to be attracted to clothes that are left out at night.

These entities may take the opportunity to “possess” your clothes and enter your residence the next day when you take it in.

9. Avoid summoning spirits for fun

During the seventh month, people believe that spirits are more powerful.

Thus, when attempting to call upon ghosts to do your bidding — such as through Ouija Boards or any other such games — you risk enticing malevolent ghosts to play along.

Bragging that you aren’t afraid of ghosts may also agitate wandering spirits.

Your bravado may even challenge them to make an appearance, to ‘put you in your place’.

Whistling at night may also be seen as an invitation for spirits to interact with you.

10. Don’t respond when someone calls your name from behind

If you’re wandering around at night alone, do not respond when someone calls your name from behind.

The belief is that you may encounter a spirit instead of a regular human.

It is also not recommended to turn around when you feel a tap on your shoulder.

11. Avoid taking the last bus or train home during the Hungry Ghost month

Catching the last bus may be a relief for some who are rushing to get home after a late shift.

As seventh month superstition would have it, there might be a chance of human passengers mistaking the last bus for a “ghost bus” — with ghostly commuters and even a ghostly driver.

A famous urban legend of Bus 375 in Beijing, China tells the tale of a bus that failed to arrive at the station.

Police found the bus submerged in a reservoir 100 kilometres from the terminal two days later.

They also discovered the three bodies of the driver, female bus conductor, and an unidentified man.

Passengers who were aboard the last bus reported three deathly pale passengers who were dressed in traditional Chinese robes.

In Singapore, there have been scattered reports of ghostly sightings onboard, although no buses have mysteriously vanished.

12. Avoid getting married & moving house during Hungry Ghost Festival

The seventh lunar month is widely considered an inauspicious period to get married or move to a new house.

As spirits are believed to be wandering around, believers think engaging in festivities may invite them to ‘join in’, even if they’re not welcome.

What’s more, such happy events clash with the solemn atmosphere of the seventh month.

The outright display of joy may just offend the hungry ghosts who wander the human world this month.

Hungry Ghost superstitions can be taken with a pinch of salt

Seventh month superstitions may be seen as silly for some, but others — particularly the older generation of Singaporeans — still believe in such taboos.

These customs have been passed down through generations, with locals from other races and religions also respecting the practices.

For those who prefer to err on the side of caution, keep this guide in mind. Especially the next time you’re out alone at night.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons and shawnanggg on Unsplash.