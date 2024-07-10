S’pore couple’s wedding at Sengkang HDB pavilion cost just S$10K for 15 tables

Wedding was held at Sengkang HDB multi-purpose pavilion for the convenience of seniors in the family

Bucking the Chinese practice of lavish wedding celebrations, a couple in Singapore reportedly decided to hold their wedding dinner at an HDB pavilion in Sengkang.

This ended up saving them money too, as the 15-table event cost them just S$10,000.

Wedding held in multi-purpose hall in Sengkang HDB estate

The wedding dinner was held last Saturday (6 July) at Block 186 Rivervale Crescent in Sengkang, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It’s basically a multi-purpose hall for community events.

Despite the neighbourhood location, the venue was done up properly, complete with various decorations like a “double happiness” symbol on stage and an arch made of balloons before the red-carpeted aisle.

There was also sound equipment for guests to enjoy karaoke on stage.

Just like any Chinese wedding, the happy couple walked down the aisle with the bride in a stunning burgundy dress.

They then went on stage to partake in a toast with guests, enlivening the scene considerably.

Wedding held in Sengkang HDB block for seniors’ sake

Groom Wu Jingwen (transliterated from Mandarin), a 39-year-old chef, said the couple started planning for the wedding in February.

This included taking wedding photos and booking a venue.

They ultimately decided to hold the banquet in an HDB multi-purpose hall for the sake of the seniors in their families.

Mr Wu’s parents are both over 60 years old and some of his elderly relatives have mobility issues, he said.

Thus, the venue allows them to enter it directly after being dropped off by their children.

He’s also friendly with his neighbours, who indicated that they would like to attend his wedding.

Holding it downstairs from their homes would therefore make it convenient for them to come, he added.

In fact, they were initially planning to have a buffet but thought the elders would prefer to eat at their tables, so they hired caterers to cook the food on-site.

Wedding dinner cost just S$10,000

Mr Wu revealed that his sister was the main organiser of the event, including the decorations and table arrangements.

The total cost was only about S$10,000 for 15 tables, or about S$667 a table.

That’s a bargain, considering a wedding banquet at a hotel or restaurant can cost up to more than S$4,000 per table, according to Singapore Brides.

As for how much he hopes to recoup from ang pao, he said it doesn’t matter whether they get any or not, adding:

The main goal is to get everyone to eat and celebrate together.

Couple dated for 14 years before getting married

Besides, a simple ceremony and wedding was the preference of the couple, who have known each other for 16 years since they were introduced by a friend.

Though Mr Wu and his wife, 34-year-old cashier Shen Huiyun (transliterated from Mandarin), started their relationship 14 years ago, it wasn’t till their 10th anniversary that they started thinking of marriage.

While their wedding plans were scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic, they finally signed on the dotted line recently.

When it comes to children, Mr Wu said they’ll let nature take its course.

