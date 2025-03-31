Man falls into waters off Changi from barge, MPA & Coast Guard searching for him

Man falls into waters off Changi from moored barge

A man fell into the water from a barge off Changi on Monday (31 March), said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

In a news release on the same day, MPA said the authorities are searching for the man.

Man falls from barge off Changi in wee hours of the morning

The incident took place in the wee hours of the morning, the statement said.

The man was on a moored barge in Changi when he reportedly fell into the water.

MPA was alerted at about 12.20am, it added.

MPA & Coast Guard conducting search

In an effort to find the missing person, MPA and the Police Coast Guard have deployed resources.

MPA has also issued a navigation broadcast that advises passing vessels to keep a lookout for the man.

Body of man who fell into waters in Woodlands found last Nov

The incident comes about four months after a crew member of a flotsam retrieval craft fell overboard in waters near the Woodlands jetty in November 2024.

Police Coast Guard patrol craft, an MPA patrol craft and two Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue vessels were deployed to search for him.

Coast Guard and MPA boats were seen in the waters near the jetty during the search.

The body of a 60-year-old man, identified as Mr Jasmani Osman, was later retrieved from waters at Woodlands Waterfront Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured image adapted from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore – MPA on Facebook