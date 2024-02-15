S’porean man who swung cane on M’sian highway pleads guilty in court, fined S$1.5K

Singaporean man fined S$1,500 for swinging cane on highway in Malaysia

Earlier this week, Malaysian police arrested 45-year-old Soh Kian Hui (transliterated from Chinese) for allegedly swinging a golf club on a highway in Malaysia.

This occurred during a road rage incident involving his Singapore-registered car and another vehicle.

On Wednesday (14 Feb), Soh pled guilty to causing damage to a car and was fined RM5,500 (S$1,550.33).

Man fined for swinging cane at car along North-South Expressway

According to China Press, Soh was driving a Singapore-registered red car on 10 Feb afternoon along North-South Expressway near Muar District in Johor.

Soh then began arguing with another driver who was driving a Malaysia-registered car.

The Star reported that Mr Soh subsequently used a “cane” to smash the rear windshield of the other car. In previous reports, it was reported that the weapon was a golf club.

This resulted in damages amounting to about RM2,502.35 (S$705.11).

Soh’s actions of committing mischief violated Section 427 of the Penal Code in Malaysia. Anyone found guilty of the offences faces a jail term of between one to five years, a fine, or both.

Privately compensated other driver for losses suffered

Soh’s lawyer, Norain Sakina Zikri, said her client had an unstable income and was looking after his 71-year-old mother who recently recovered from cancer.

In addition, he has no previous criminal record in Malaysia and had cooperated fully with local police.

He was also willing to accept responsibility for the incident and privately compensated the other driver for his losses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Ariff Marzuki, on the other hand, highlighted the losses the victim had incurred. He also pointed out that the incident occurred at a dangerous location along the highway.

In light of these factors, he asked for an “appropriate punishment” as a deterrent to others.

Soh eventually received a fine of RM5,500 (S$1,550.33).

Featured image adapted from China Press and Info Kemalangan/Jenayah Terkini Seluruh Malaysia on Facebook.