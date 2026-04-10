Man jailed for grabbing steering wheel after dispute with friend, causing collision on PIE

Man grabs steering wheel after dispute with friend, caused vehicle to collide with bus & guardrail

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to two weeks in jail after he caused a car accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

The accident occurred after he grabbed the steering wheel of his friend’s car during a dispute over a traffic fine.

Argument over S$130 fine for illegally entering taxi stand

On 12 Dec last year, Xu Junxiang (name transliterated from Mandarin) asked his 26-year-old female friend to pick him up at a taxi stand.

She was issued a S$130 fine for illegally entering the taxi stand.

Xu was not present at the pick-up location he had provided.

Argument kicked off in car

After picking him up from the nearby InterContinental Hotel at 8.40pm, she demanded Xu pay for the fine, but he refused, sparking a heated argument.

As tensions rose, Xu suddenly reached over from the passenger seat and grabbed the steering wheel, turning it violently twice.

His actions caused the car to veer out of control as it collided with a bus in the left lane.

The vehicle continued drifting before crashing into the expressway’s guardrail.

No injuries reported

While investigators could not definitively determine whether Xu or the driver caused the final impact, Xu’s interference was directly responsible for the initial loss of control.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Xu pleaded guilty to one charge of rash act endangering the safety of others, with a second charge taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court sentenced him to two weeks in jail.

Also read: Driver arrested after leaving scene of hit-and-run accident with motorcyclist in Serangoon



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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and MS News.