Man Kicks Parcels Around HDB Void Deck, S’poreans Call Out Poor Attitude

Man Kicks Parcels Around HDB Void Deck In Viral Footage

No job is all sunshine and rainbows. On some days, our work day can be so challenging that even the most hardworking worker can lose spirit.

But no matter how bad it gets, throwing a tantrum is never the way to go, especially in public.

Recently, a video of a man kicking parcels at an HDB void deck made its rounds on social media.

In the video shared by the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, passers-by can be heard chiding the man for his childish behaviour.

Man kicks parcels around as passers-by chide him

Although checking out your shopping cart after weeks of contemplation is a cathartic experience, finally receiving your package after a long wait is possibly even more rewarding.

So seeing footage of someone kicking packages that likely contain someone’s shopping haul would understandably be frustrating to most.

In the video, a man in red appears to be throwing a tantrum, scattering parcels across an HDB void deck, allegedly in Serangoon. It’s unclear if the man is a delivery personnel.

After making a mess, he goes on kicking the parcels around.

Finally, seemingly having seen enough, passers-by told him off in Mandarin, saying, “Don’t be like this” and “You very childish leh!”

MS News has contacted Marine Parade Town Council for comments on the matter and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Netizens furious with man’s behaviour

Netizens who viewed the clip were understandably furious with the man’s tantrum and were quick to call him out.

One Facebook user pointed out that taking his frustration out on the parcels would not make things any better.

Assuming that the man was a delivery personnel, another netizen advised him to confront his employer about any issue instead.

Meanwhile, this commenter suggested that the man pay for the damages incurred to teach him a lesson.

Hope issue was resolved peacefully

Regardless of what had happened prior to the incident, kicking things around in a fit of anger is unlikely to solve any problems.

We hope none of the items in the parcels was damaged as a result of the rampage and that the issue in question was eventually resolved amicably.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.