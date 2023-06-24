Man Offers Seat To Elderly Couple On MRT, Others Next To Him Get Up Too

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Offers His Seat To Elderly Couple At Mayflower MRT Station

In Singapore, MRT priority seats have been a contentious issue.

However, for some, giving their seat up for the elderly is an automatic response.

Recently, a bystander captured a sight that touched the hearts of many on the MRT.

A man noticed that an elderly couple had boarded the train and promptly gave up his seat.

Seeing that he had stood up for the couple, three other men next to him followed suit.

Gave up seats so elderly couple could sit together

In a video uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Facebook group on Friday (23 June), a bystander showed what she described to be “humanity at its best”.

According to the post, the OP captured the incident on Thursday (22 June) at Mayflower Station.

In the attached video, an elderly woman boards the train — followed by an elderly man holding a walking stick.

Though the train was relatively empty, all the seats appeared to have been occupied.

However, one man sensed that the elderly couple was searching for seats to rest their weary bones.

Without missing a beat, he got up and offered his seat to the elderly woman.

His gesture then sparked a chain reaction in which three other men next to him stood up to offer their seats.

Thanks to their gracious actions, the elderly couple could then sit together.

Netizens touched by gracious gesture

The post has since gained attention online with over 300 shares and 500 comments at the time of writing.

Most in the comments section praised the men for showing empathy and compassion towards the elderly.

One user also pointed out that they “hardly see young people [giving] up their seats for seniors”.

Meanwhile, another commenter reminded those accepting the seats to still be thankful instead of regarding the seats as a right.

While it’s hard for us to think of others after an exhausting day of work, it doesn’t hurt to be more courteous time and again.

Kudos to the men who graciously sacrificed their comfort for those who needed it more.

Perhaps, we could all learn a thing or two from these individuals.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.