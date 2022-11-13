S’porean Man Falls Through Decayed Plank At Penang Jetty & Sustains Injuries To His Arm

Man Falls Through Decayed Plank At Penang Jetty & Sustains Multiple Injuries

Recently, a 40-year-old Singaporean man was on a holiday in Penang when he visited Chew Jetty, a popular tourist site in Georgetown.

His trip took a turn for the worse, though, when he stepped on a decayed plank and promptly fell through. As a result, the man suffered multiple injuries.

Man falls through decayed plank at Penang jetty

According to China Press, the incident occurred at around 11am on 12 Nov along the boardwalk of the deck at Chew Jetty in Penang.

The man was on a vacation with his family when he stepped on a decayed plank. It broke and the lower half of his body fell through the gap that resulted.

He then attempted to hoist himself up by supporting his weight on his palms, braced on the boardwalk on either side of him.

This caused him to sprain his left arm, rendering it immobile and causing a great deal of pain. In addition, his feet suffered several abrasions from the fall.

Residents around the area called an ambulance to convey him to the hospital for treatment.

Not the first fall to occur in Chew Jetty

Speaking to China Press, the man’s wife said that thankfully, her husband’s injuries had not been severe due to his age.

An elderly person in the same situation, she noted, would not have fared as well.

Although it was an accident, Chew Jetty is a popular spot for tourists. As such, she had expected more from local authorities, especially when it comes to the maintenance of such locations.

“Our group will return to Singapore tomorrow,” she added.

Another resident told reporters that a few months ago, a similar incident had occurred when a decayed plank gave way beneath a female tourist. As a result, she sustained injuries to her feet.

In light of the numerous falls, the resident expressed her wish for state government to repair the affected areas.

Pengkalan Kota state assemblyman Daniel Gooi addressed the situation, telling China Press he has applied for several grants to begin restoration works on areas in need of maintenance.

The boardwalk in Chew Jetty was one of these locations. While he has not yet received a follow-up on his application, he assured he will continue to pursue the matter.

In addition, Mr Goo confirmed that he sent workers to repair the damaged bridge following the incident.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.