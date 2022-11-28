S’pore Man Sexually Penetrates Daughter With Device, Gets 10 Years’ Jail & 12 Cane Strokes

Man Uses Device To Sexually Penetrate Daughter, Gets Jail & Caning

In May 2021, a man in Singapore sexually assaulted his young daughter with a device. He only stopped when he heard a family member returning home.

For his offence, the 37-year-old was recently sentenced to over 10 years in jail and 12 strokes of the cane after being found guilty of sexual assault by penetration.

Four other charges were taken into consideration, including an unrelated charge of stealing a power-assisted bike.

Man uses device to sexually penetrate daughter

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the victim lived in a three-room flat with her father, paternal grandparents, and other relatives.

Her mother, the offender’s ex-girlfriend, left her when she was young, the court heard. Her grandparents are her primary caretakers.

On 25 May 2021, the girl, then aged eight, was alone with her father in the living room when he decided to sexually assault her with a device and lubricant.

At that time, her grandfather had gone out for a stroll while her grandmother was sleeping in the master bedroom.

Although she voiced her objection and said “Father, I don’t want”, the offender ignored her and continued assaulting her.

When the man heard his father return from his walk, he hurriedly ran to the kitchen to hide the device and lubricant.

Girl asked grandfather to save her

When her grandfather entered the house, he saw the girl without any bottoms on. She then cried out to him, “Grandfather, save me, save me.”

She told him that her “below” area hurt. He knew something had happened and called to his wife for help, while the girl’s aunt took her to her room to comfort her.

The grandfather later confronted his son, asking, “How can you do something like that to your own daughter?”, but the man denied doing anything to her.

After a confrontation where the girl’s grandparents threatened to call the police, the man finally apologised and said he would not do it again.

The girl was asked to forgive her father, and she agreed to do so.

However, feeling uneasy, the victim’s aunt decided to call the police after confiding in her sister the next day.

When he heard that the police were called, the man fled. After a two-day manhunt involving 21 officers, he was found hiding under an Ang Mo Kio flyover.

Man found to be cognisant of actions

The man was found to be intoxicated with alcohol at the time of the incident, but this did not stop him from being aware that his actions were wrong.

He admitted to wanting to “explore a sexual fantasy” by pretending that his daughter was his ex-girlfriend.

While he has borderline intellectual functioning, he is not considered intellectually disabled.

Meanwhile, the victim was assessed to be intellectually disabled, with an IQ of 67.

The prosecution asked for 10 years and eight months’ to 11 years and nine months’ jail, as well as 12 strokes of the cane, for the man.

They mentioned his abuse of position as her father and the fact that the girl was especially vulnerable.

On Monday (28 Nov), the judge sentenced the man to 10 years and eight months in jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

The man had pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault by penetration. Four other charges, including an unrelated one of stealing a power-assisted bike, were taken into consideration as well.

His name cannot be released under a gag order to protect the identity of his daughter, who is now nine.

Featured image by MS News.