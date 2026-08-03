Man allegedly injures teenager with pliers in Yishun during dispute over PAB & e-scooter

39-year-old man allegedly uses pliers on teenager in Yishun after his property was damaged

A 39-year-old man will be charged in court after allegedly injuring a 14-year-old teenager with pliers in Yishun.

This happened during a dispute over a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) and an e-scooter, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (3 Aug).

Police called to Yishun Ring Road over dispute

At about 7pm on Sunday (2 Aug) night, SPF received a call for assistance from the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road, it said.

Earlier that day, the man and the teenager had been involved in a dispute, according to police investigations.

The beef was over an incident that involved the man’s PAB and the teenager’s e-scooter.

During this incident, the man’s personal property had been damaged.

Pliers caused superficial injuries

During the course of the dispute, the man allegedly used a pair of pliers on the teenager.

This caused him to sustain superficial injuries, SPF said.

The pair of pliers was seized as a case exhibit.

Man to be charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means

On Tuesday (4 Aug), the man will be charged in court with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means under Section 324 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison, a fine, canning or any combination of these punishments.

SPF said it takes a “serious view” of such acts of violence in the community.

The authorities will not hesitate to take action against those who “blatantly disregard the law”, it added.

Also read: Queenstown Chopper Attack: 20-Year-Old Suspect Charged For Causing Hurt By Dangerous Weapon

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.