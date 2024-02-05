Queenstown Chopper Attack: 20-Year-Old Suspect Charged For Causing Hurt By Dangerous Weapon

20-Year-Old Singaporean Man Charged Over Queenstown Chopper Attack

Today (5 Feb), the court charged a 20-year-old Singaporean man in relation to the recent chopper attack in Queenstown.

He had allegedly injured seven people using a knife, a chopper, and his bare hands.

The young man faces one count of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

Under court orders, the police have remanded the suspect for further medical evaluation.

Queenstown chopper attack suspect remanded for medical examination

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the court charged the suspect, 20-year-old Joseph Lau Jin Hua, in the court crime registry chambers.

This typically happens when a suspect is in hospital and is not open to the public or media.

Lau faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

This relates to a person named Thurairaj Dharshana Kumar, whose forearm Lau allegedly slashed with a “chopper knife”.

Per charge sheets CNA has seen, the incident happened at around 7.05pm on Saturday (3 Feb) at the lift lobby of Block 31 Margaret Drive.

The court has ordered that police remand Lau at Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre for further medical examination.

He will return to court on 19 Feb.

Reportedly injured 7 people, including a 6-year-old girl

This comes after Lau allegedly carried out an attack with a knife, a chopper and his bare hands in Queenstown on the night of 3 Feb.

The attacks left at least seven people injured, including a six-year-old girl and an elderly man.

Following the attacks, five members of the public detained Lau until police arrived.

Officers then arrested him at 1 Dundee Road, the address of Queens Peak condominium.

This is roughly 400m away from where Lau was spotted running around with a chopper.

